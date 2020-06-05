Azia’s Virtual Picks 6-5-20

It’s been a hard couple of weeks due to the current distress and pain we are all experiencing as a nation. To be completely transparent, I’m heartbroken. #GeorgeFloyd. #BreonnaTaylor. #SeanReed. #AhmaudArbery. Amid a deadly pandemic, uprisings inciting justice for countless slain black bodies have erupted all over the nation. That fact compels an even deeper gratefulness to be able to see another sunny Friday in my capital city. Just the breath of a new day, stirs hope in my soul.

The world is slowly opening back up, the streets are bustling with people back on the grind, trying to maintain some sense of normalcy; but the reality is, we have to adapt to a new “normal” and things are not the same. You all have the right to do whatever and go wherever you want and I have no right to condemn you. Many restaurants and venues are excited to be open to the public and are eager to serve their communities. However, I have the responsibility to tell you that COVID-19 is not controlled. My events will remain largely virtual because I want to encourage you to still shelter at home as much as possible, practice proper social distancing, continue to wash your hands, wear masks in public spaces and please be aware of your surroundings to protect yourself and your community. I hope you find something on this list you can be a part of during this uncertain, bizarre time.

Art & Coffee: Sammy Moon—Saturday, June 6 at 10-11:30a.m. CT (Online via Zoom)

The Museum's Center for Art & Public Exchange leads this opportunity to slow down with fellow art lovers. From the comfort of your own home, participants can Sammy Moon, executive director of the Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy, to reflect on works in the Museum's permanent collection exhibition New Symphony of Time and highlight his work for the LGBTQ+ community in Mississippi. Registration required here. Your acknowledgement email will include the Zoom invitation. This Zoom invitation will allow participants to attend via camera and audio. However, participants have the option to opt out of these features. This conversation may be recorded.

"The Little Blue Cottage" Virtual Storytime—Saturday, June 6, 10 a.m. CT (Instagram Live)

Kelly Jordan reads her book "The Little Blue Cottage" through an online event held on Lemuria's Instagram page. Free reading, $17.99 signed copy; call 601-366-7619; Visit their website for more information here.

Pop-up Recycling Drop-off Event—Saturday, June 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Jax-Zen Healing Arts Center (155 Wesley Ave.)

The center hosts a recycling event wherein people are invited to bring their sorted recyclable goods. Due to COVID-19, procedures for drop-offs are as follows. If participants bring their own bags of items, the bags must be clear, tightly tied and cannot exceed 30 pounds' worth of recyclables. Paper other than cardboard should be in its own bag. Plastics and metals can be bagged together. The center will have 30-gallon bags and bins for paper, plastics and metals for $2 each, and 10-gallon bags and bins for glass for $2 each; call 769-233-8746; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Protest at the Governor’s Mansion—Saturday, June 6, 3 p.m. (300 E. Capitol St.)

Maise Brown and other young student activists from Mississippi host a peaceful protest in downtown Jackson. All participants are required to bring proper PPE (masks, gloves, etc - no exceptions) and wear comfortable, flexible clothing. Violence in any capacity is strictly prohibited and is not the purpose of this protest.

Fresh at Five Farmers Market—Tuesday, June 9 at 5-7 p.m. in Olde Towne (300 Jefferson St, Clinton, MS)

Every Tuesday until August 2020, Fresh at Five features a variety of fresh seasonal produce, milk and cheese, farm fresh eggs and more. Sign up for their newsletter by sending a direct message to their facebook page to see which vendors will be at each market, to receive summer recipes and more. Be sure to "like" Fresh at Five Farmers Market and Main Street Clinton on Facebook to see guidelines for shopping the farmers market safely.

The Board Assessment: Taking the Pulse of Governance in Action—Thursday, June 11, 2-3 p.m. (Online)

June 11, Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy hosts webinar on board assessments, processes and governance. Registration required; call 601-968-0061; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

MVLP Summer Clinic Series—Friday, June 12, July 10 and August 14 at 12 p.m. CT (Online)

The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project (MVLP) is hosting a “Summer Clinic Series” to assist individuals with the following legal matters: irreconcilable differences (no-fault) divorce, uncontested guardianships, simple wills, advance healthcare directive (AHD), power of attorney (POA), and felony and misdemeanor expungement matters. There will be three online/telephonic workshops available to the general public to explain and answer any questions from the general public regarding the areas of law that are listed. These workshops and clinics are open to the public. Participants can join the workshops by phone at 1 (872) 240-3412, access code: 214-158-133 or online by visiting here. Interested participants should visit MVLP website for additional information.