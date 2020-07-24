Azia’s Picks 7-24-20

Good afternoon, fellow Jacksonians! Despite the heavy losses many of us have had to endure this past week, we are still here to live and love again. For that I am grateful.

I’d like to encourage those like me who are not as well read on the lives and achievements of minister and civil rights activist Rev. C. T. Vivian, former Representative and civil rights activist, Rep. John Lewis, and one of our own, Jackson’s longtime political figure and disc jockey, Charles Evers to take a moment to remember their lives and ponder on how their legacies continue to impact us. Rest in power American Heroes. We stand on your shoulders still.

On a lighter note, check out my picks for this coming week. I hope something on this list encourages you to challenge yourself and learn something new!

"The Mysterious Messenger" Discussion—Saturday, July 25, noon (Facebook Live)

Author and illustrator Gilbert Ford discusses his book with Ellen Daniels of the Mississippi Book Festival through Lemuria's Facebook page. Signed, first-edition copies available for purchase. Free admission, $16.99 signed copy; call 601-366-7619; email [email protected]; lemuriabooks.com.

Derick Wright Book Signing—Saturday, July 25, 2-4 p.m. at Starbucks (701 Baptist Drive, Madison)

Author and philanthropist Derick Wright signs copies of his six books, from his first book, "Burning Ash," to his most recent, "UNTITLED." All available for purchase. Book prices vary.

Southlife 2020—Sunday, July 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Trustmark Park Stadium (1 Braves Way, Pearl)

The car and truck show includes vendors, music, a "Bass Wars" stereo competition, a limbo contest and more. Features drive-thru judging. Free to spectators. $42.95 outdoor parking, $75.95 parking + "Bass Wars" entry; call 601-319-9167; email [email protected]. Find it on Facebook.

Choreorobics Dance Off—Sunday, July 26, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom)

Professional dancers and choreographers Roger & Tena host virtual hip-hop dance and fitness classes via Zoom. $7 per class, $10 two classes, $40 unlimited classes/month; call 601-853-7480; email [email protected]; choreorobics.com.

NAMI Mississippi's Minority Mental Health Conference—Tuesday, July 28, 1 p.m. (Virtual)

NAMI hosts the inaugural minority-focused, mental-health conference. Discounts available for active NAMI members and limited scholarships available for NAMI peers (individuals with a mental-health condition). Online sessions held 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. $20 general admission; call 800-357-0388; email [email protected]; namims.org.

History Is Lunch Series—Wednesday, July 29, noon-1 p.m. (Facebook Live)

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History hosts the series of lectures featuring guest speakers who present varying topics. Livestreams of discussions available virtually through MDAH's Facebook page. Free admission; call 601-576-6800; mdah.ms.gov.

"Deep Delta Justice" Discussion—July 29, noon (Facebook Live).

Matthew Van Meter discusses his book with author Jerry Mitchell on Facebook Live through Lemuria. $28 signed copy, free discussion; call 601-366-7619; email [email protected]; lemuriabooks.com.

