Azia’s Picks 7-17-20

Yayy, it’s Friday, Jackson! And what a beautiful, sunny one it is. I hope you all had a productive week while remaining healthy and safe. We made it to the weekend, and I know you’re looking for ways to enjoy summer with family and friends while remaining safe during this COVID-19 pandemic. Good news: You’re right where you should be! Check out my picks for this upcoming week and find an event you can participate in guilt free.

SUMMER SOUL FEST—Saturday, July 18, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at Grant’s Downtown Racetrack (2900 Forest Ave.)

Mark"em Off entertainment and Chris Bo Jr Houston hosts a horse show, dar show and blues show with special guest host Alice Marie. Find it on Facebook.

A Virtual Celebration: A Dawning of a New Era— Sunday, July 19, 4 p.m. CST (Facebook Live)

Women for Progress of MS, Inc., hosts a virtual event discussing the progression of Mississippi with guest speakers Myrlie Evers, Reena Evers-Everette, Senator Hillman Fraizer, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Jeff Good, Dr. Jerry Young, Congressman Bennie Thompson, and LaJune Montgomery Tabron. The event also includes performances by vocalist Pam Confer and violinist John Uzodinma. Find it on Facebook.

Jackson City Council Meeting—Tuesday, July 21, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Online)

Jackson City livestream Council meetings via Facebook and on the website here; call 601-960-1084; email [email protected]

New Moon heARTflow Painting Circle - Dolphin Magic—Monday, July 20, 6-9 p.m. (Online)

Jax-Zen Healing Arts Center, The Community Canvas at Jax-Zen and Jina Daniels host an intuitive painting session themed on dolphins and how they represent self-love. Participants can join either in the studio or online. Limited space at the studio due to social distancing requirements (please bring a face-covering to wear, as mandated by law) or ON-LINE: $11 (does not include supplies). $33 in-studio (includes supplies), $11 virtual (does not include supplies). For in-studio, register here. For online, register here.

This editorial does not necessarily reflect the views of the Jackson Free Press.