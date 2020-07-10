Azia’s Picks 7-10-20

We made it through another week, Jackson! I hope you all enjoyed your extended holiday weekend. We got plenty of rain and now we look forward to sweltering Mississippi heat. Anywho, rain or shine, there are many safe virtual and outside events happening in the city, so take some time to fill up on sunshine and love. Please stay safe and hydrated. For now, check out my picks and let me help you kick this weekend off right!

PJ’s Coffee Grand Opening Celebration—Friday, July 10, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (3100 Old Canton Road, Suite 100)

Jackson welcomes PJ’s Coffee with a ribbon cutting event that includes free, drive-thru 12 oz. coffee, live music, prize pack giveaways and other promotional freebies while supplies last.

Quick Bite - Sharing the Crayons: Appreciating Diversity—Friday, July 10, 12:15-12:45 p.m. (Virtual)

Pam Confer leads the webinar on diversity in the workplace. The course aims to help participants understand the subtle ways bias can occur, identify the elements of cultural competence in the workplace, establish a framework to increase inclusion at the organizational level, recognize the three dimensions of cultural awareness when interacting with other cultures, and develop the skills needed to practice respectful and caring behavior toward culturally diverse individuals and groups. $25 single training, $40 couple training, $15 each (3 or more); call 601-968-0061; email [email protected]. For more information, visit the website.

Virtual Dash 'N Splash—July 10-12 (Virtual).

The Brain Injury Association of Mississippi organizes the annual fundraising event as a virtual 5k. Participants receive a T-shirt and a $10 gift card to Kathryn's. Participants encouraged to share photos and videos of themselves running, walking or rolling the distance while beating the heat on the event's Facebook page anytime until July 27. Awards include "Biggest Team Award," "Most Team Spirit Award," "Best Photo Award" and "Most Creative Video Award." $20-$25 registration; call 601-981-1021. Visit here for more information.

Farmer's Table Children's Camp—Monday, July 13, 9 a.m.-noon, at Farmer's Table in Livingston (1030 Market St., Flora)

Connor Wolf leads the summer camp where participants ages 7-16 learn to prepare multicultural dishes. Each day focuses on a different dish. Limited to 10. COVID-19 guidelines enforced. $299 full week; call 601-506-6821. Visit here for more information.

The District Green LIVE— July 16, 7-9 p.m., at The District at Eastover (1250 Eastover Drive).

The District opens its central community green space for people to bring their lawn chairs or blankets and view the live performances held weekly by different artists. Social distancing required. Food available for purchase from nearby restaurants. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-914-0800; find it on Facebook.

