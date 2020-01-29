The Good Samaritan Center's Annual Winter Coat Drive

The Good Samaritan Center, established in 1972, is a private, nonprofit social service agency directed and funded by seven Jackson churches. With the motto, "If we can't help, we should know who can," the organization's mission is to assist those in need during emergency situations. The Good Samaritan Center works closely with like-minded organizations to formulate a solid network of compassionate hands with the goal of having a long-term positive effect on a person's life during heavy circumstances. Their case management team works to supply and advocate for their clients with pertinent information and make appropriate referrals to link clients with needed resources such as emergency services and funds available in the community. The team helps each client get to the root of the emergency and help them to make proactive changes in the household to prevent future crisis reoccurrences. They also assist local churches by handling various calls that the churches receive weekly.

On Jan. 31 at noon, the Good Samaritan Center hosts its annual winter coat and clothing drive to provide appropriate winter attire to donate to low income families struggling to stay warm this season. All warm apparel such as coats, gloves, hats and socks are needed and should be in good condition. The Good Samaritan Center is located at 114 Millsaps Ave. For more information, call 601-355-6276 or visit here.