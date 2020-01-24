Azia's Picks 1/24/2020

We made it to Friday once again Jacksonians, and we are finally getting to see some sunshine again. That vitamin D hits different when it feels like it has been raining for 40 days and 40 nights, sheesh.

The Capital City is popping with a variety of occasions to get involved in, including the well-known annual Best of Jackson Party, which will be on Sunday, Jan. 26. Congratulations to all finalists and winners! Thank you all for truly putting on for the city by showcasing our diversity, our passion and our talents while winning over our hearts. You are deserving and appreciated.

On a more serious note, I'm not sure if you've been paying attention to the ongoing debacle that is MDOC and the inhumane living conditions of its inmates; but for me, it is infuriating and heartbreaking. I choose to start off the weekend by standing in solidarity with those who demand immediate prison reform. Check out my weekend picks for further details.

Where do your convictions and passions lie? However you decide to spend your weekend, please spend it doing things you thoroughly enjoy!

Mississippi Prison Reform Rally Jan. 24, 11 a.m., at Mississippi State Capitol Building (400 High St.). Color of Change, Team ROC, Mississippi Reform Coalition, Black With No Chaser and more organizations band together to demand prison reform now in the state of Mississippi. Rally takes place in front of the Capitol Building on Mississippi St. in between President St. and West St. Free admission; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Seth Power with Kevin Daniel & The Bottom Line Jan. 24, 7-10 p.m., at Hal and Mal's (200 Commerce St.). First generation southerner singer and songwriter performs live with special guest. $10 cover charge; call 601-948-0888; find it on Facebook.

JXN Flea Market Jan. 25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., at Duling Hall (622 Duling Ave.). The Flamingo hosts an annual market that supports local businesses and vendors. The event takes place indoors, so no tents are needed. All vendors should bring a table and their products; call 601-292-7121; email [email protected]; jxnflea.com.

Sankofa Book Club Jan. 25, 5 p.m., at Urban Foxes (826 North St.). Ta-Nehisi Coates, author of The Beautiful Struggle and Between the World and Me, wrote his first fiction novel, The Water Dancer, in 2019. Women for Progress of MS invite book lovers to gather and discuss the life of the protagonist Hiram Walker and his magical journey to freedom during the antebellum era. Free admission; call 769-572-5505; find it on Facebook.

Chamber II - Mozart by Candlelight Jan. 25, 7:30-9:30 p.m., at Belhaven University - Center for the Arts (835 Riverside Drive). Mississippi Symphony Orchestra holds its annual program set to warm a winter evening with hundreds of candles and orchestral artistry. Includes performances by Principal Horn and Mimi Linehan. The box office will reopen one hour prior to the concert. $23 adult, $5 student/children ages 4-18; call 601-960-1565; email [email protected]; msorchestra.com

Synergy Night Jan. 25, 9-11:30 p.m., at The Med Fish and Grill (1200 E. County Line Road, Ridgeland). Maranda Joiner hosts the open mic night. Participants sing, read poetry and more. Includes giveaways, food and drinks. $10 general admission, $5 open mic participants; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

