Azia's Picks 1-17-20

Our old friend Friday is back, Jackson! It broke my heart to see the destruction that many of our fellow citizens had to endure this week, but fortunately, we made it through the flood. Now, I'm hoping to bask in some sunshine this weekend. I honestly had a hard time trying to pick my favorite events this week. There are many options for nights out with my best girlfriends, intellectually stimulating events for thinkers and creatives, and there are just as many interactive, fun options that my nieces and I could enjoy together. What are you in the mood for after a long, productive week? Let's plan a weekend together, starting with my top picks.

Vitamin Cea // Hookup Culture Jan. 17, 8 p.m., at Offbeat (151 Wesley Ave.). Local hip-hop and rap artist Vitamin Cea performs. Doors open at 7 p.m. $5 admission; call 601-376-9404; find it on Facebook.

Womanist Rally Jan. 18, 11 a.m., at Mississippi Civil Rights Museum (222 North St., Suite 2205). The Womanist Alliance of Jackson hosts the annual Women's March to stand in solidarity with sister organizations marching across the nation including Washington, D.C. The organization advocates for policies defending issues that impact women's lives such as reproductive rights and immigrant family safety. Free admission; call 601-813-6161; womanists.com.

The Robot Zoo Exhibit Jan. 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Dr.). Attendees can explore the award-winning animal robots created by Evergreen Exhibitions. The exhibit shows how real animals work via machinery that simulates live body parts and incorporates science and technology. $6 adult, $4 child, $5 senior, free members/kids under 3; call 601-576-6000; find it in on Facebook.

"Black It Out" - The Official All Black Party w/Purpose Jan. 18, 7 p.m., at Jackson Convention Complex (105 E. Pascagoula St.). Comedienne Rita Brent hosts the community fundraising event that includes performances by recording artist Tonya Boyd-Canon and friends, sound control by DJ and producer Mannie Fresh and music by DJ Sam Brown from 99.7. Metro Corvette Club of Jackson, MS MOVE, Inc. and local/celebrity models plan to attend and help raise funds to continue building up local Black communities. call 601-918-4350; jacksonconventioncomplex.com.

MLK Free Weekend 2020 Jan. 19, 1-5 p.m., at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St.). FedEx Corp. sponsors free admission to both museums during MLK weekend, including the "MLK Night of Culture: I Question America" after hours event on Monday at 6 p.m. Attendees get a chance to experience live performances to honor the women who led the fight for civil rights by local poets and artists. Local artist and community activist Amanda Furdge serves as the master of ceremonies and music is provided by DJ JKeyes. Free admission; call 601-576-6800; mdah.ms.gov.

Mr. Showmanship: An Evening with Liberace Jan. 20, 7:30-9:30 p.m., at Duling Hall (622 Duling Ave.). Mississippi Opera hosts the concert as a salute to Wladziu Valentino Liberace, a prominent virtuoso pianist of the 20th century. David Maiocco performs, dressed in a flashy fashion similar to how Liberace once did. Part of the Cabaret @ Duling Hall series. Sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi. Funded in parts by the Mississippi Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. $25 advanced, $30 at-door; call 601-960-2300; email [email protected]; msopera.org.

