Azia's Picks 1-10-20 by Azia Wiggins

"Fri-Yay" is here, Jackson and friends! How many times did you write 2019 instead of 2020 at work this week? I usually fall prey every year, but am I the only one that feels oddly comfortable in 2020? The feeling is a cousin to deja vu—all the familiarity without the weird, "That's So Raven" face when you consciously put together that somehow I've been here before. Let's all be accountable for one another this year and try new things in the Capital City: new restaurants, new venues, new community involvement opportunities, new views! I was just flipping through JFP's last year Best of Jackson issue and my God, have I been missing out! I want to work less this year and have more time to really take in all that's unique and warm about Jackson. Mark my words: Jackson is the new mecca for innovation and forward progress and will be an example to follow for cities nation-wide with similar backstories. Let me help you be a loyal fan of our Capital City by sharing my weekend picks—you know, before the hordes of bandwagoners flood in.

Seth Power Album Release Party with Ryan Warnick Jan. 10, 8-11 p.m., at Duling Hall (622 Duling Ave.). Music artist Seth Power performs as part of his album release party. Ryan Warnick also performs as a special guest. Seating is first-come, first-serve. A $5 upcharge is taken for persons under 21. $10 advanced, $12 at-door; call 601-292-7121; find it on Facebook.

Bravo III - A Night in Vienna Jan. 11, 7:30-9:30 p.m., at Thalia Mara Hall (201 E. Pascagoula St.). Leading soprano Erin Wall, acclaimed for her musicality and versatility, gives voice to this blockbuster evening of Vienna's best, from the beautiful and introspective appeal of Strauss' "Four Last Songs," to the deeply-moving lure of Mahler's 4th Symphony. The box office will reopen at Thalia Mara Hall one hour prior to the concert's start. $27-$74 adult, $5 student/children ages 4-18; call 601-960-1565; email [email protected]; msorchestra.com.

The Bean Path l Tech Office Hours Jan. 12, 12:30-3:30 p.m., at Medgar Evers Library (4215 Medgar Evers Blvd.). The tech-focused nonprofit provides free technical advice and guidance to individuals, new startups and small businesses in the community at the library. Free admission; email [email protected]; thebeanpath.org.

Let Editorial Assistant Azia Wiggins learn what you did this weekend by emailing her at [email protected].