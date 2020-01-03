Azia's Picks 1-3-20

New decade, new us, right Jackson? I personally don't have an issue with the saying although I do understand how it can be hella annoying to some. The truth is, even if we make the larger than life goals and corrections to our last year selves—or in this case, last decade selves—whether we reach those goals or fall back into what's comfortable, the experiences of the time lapsed during the previous year still changes us. New trauma? New me. New friends? New me. New way of thinking? Yes, new me. Maybe we should start saying "New year, changed me."

I was not able to mark out everything written on my vision board for 2019, but I was present and active and my Creator made new doors for me to walk through that 2018 me could not even imagine! Even if the goals you set for the start of the Neo-renaissance decade are small, strategic steps, being focused and diligent can life-size those minute changes into opportunities hand-crafted just for you. Sometimes, keeping your head low and staying focused on the small things are what prepares you for those unexpected opportunities when they arrive. On a lighter note, how do you plan on welcoming in the first weekend of the new year? Let's see what's to do in the Capital City 2020 style with my top weekend picks.

Jackson Scavenger Hunt: Pretty Mississippi Jan. 3, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at Let's Roam Scavenger Hunts (400 Mississippi St.). Let's Roam hosts scavenger hunts for the Jackson area. Participants race against the clock as they take photos of the items on the list. Call for more details. $11 scavenger hunt ticket; call 833-202-7626; email [email protected]; letsroam.com.

The Disco Stranglers Jan. 3, 8 p.m., at Duling Hall (622 Duling Ave.). The Eagles tribute band specializing in the performance of the entire Hotel California album from start to finish performs. Doors open at 6 p.m. Minors under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to enter. Seating is first-come, first-serve. Persons under 21 must pay a $5 upcharge. $20 general admission; call 601-292-7121; dulinghall.ticketfly.com.

Cape Art & Coffee Jan. 4, 10-11:30 a.m., at Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St.). The Museum's Center for Art and Public Exchange (CAPE) leads this opportunity to slow down with fellow art lovers in a casual morning learning space. Coffee is served. This month, Rukia Lumumba discusses her work as a community activist dealing with the school-to-prison pipeline and healing the relationship between communities of color and law enforcement. Free admission; call 601-960-1515; msmuseumart.org.

Free West African Dance Class Jan. 5, 2-3:30 p.m., at Central United Methodist Family Life Center (517 N. Farish St.). Shanina Carmichael teaches participants the art of West African dance. Open to all ages and experience levels. Includes live music by Alkebulan Music Philosophy. Attendees can stay until 4 p.m. to learn choreography for performances. Donations encouraged. Free admission, donations accepted; call 601-983-9305; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

