Azia’s Picks 8-21-20

We made it through another week to another promising weekend, Jackson! It’s definitely been a productive week for me, and I hope yours was as well.

JPS students started a new virtual academic year this week, and I thoroughly enjoyed seeing your babies’ first day of school pictures. For those parents and teachers that have endured the setbacks, login errors, adopting new roles as assistant teachers, lunch staff and maids in your own homes while trying to work and maintain income for your families, if no one has told you yet, let me be the first: I am so proud of you! I can only imagine how challenging this week has been, but take comfort in knowing that your hard work and resilience will not be in vain.

Please take time to rest this weekend. I’m elated to start you off on your quest to relax with my event picks for this upcoming week!

Pink Goes Green—Friday, Aug. 21, 7-9 p.m., (Zoom).

The Committee to Elect Judge Latrice Westbrooks for Mississippi Supreme Court hosts a Virtual House Party Fundraiser. Email [email protected] for to receive the zoom link.

See, Test and Treat—Saturday, Aug. 22, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., at Jackson Medical Mall (350 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave.)

The UMMC Cancer Center and Research Institute clinics at Jackson Medical Mall provides free screenings for cervical, breast, and oral cancer for women ages 21 to 64 who are uninsured or underinsured. Same-day screening results available. Other tests offered, for women who meet the guidelines to receive them, include cervical exams, mammograms and dental exams. UMMC caregivers and community providers offer health information including education about available community resources, diet, physical fitness and additional education on women’s cancer screenings. Space limited. A light meal will be served. Limited child care available. Call the number below to determine eligibility and make an appointment. Free admission; call 601-815-3572; Find it on Facebook.

OG’s in The Park—Saturday, Aug.22, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., at Trustmark Park Stadium (1 Braves Way, Pearl)

Tony Mac hosts the show for 1948-1988 Chevy and GMC trucks. Live entertainment is provided by Pearl's own Zach Bridges. Awards given for best of, longest distance traveled, people’s choice, best patina and best stock restored. Pre-registration is $20 and day of $25. Pre-registration can be paid to $Ogsinthepark via cash app and @Ogsinthepark via Venmo. When pre-registering, please include full name, vehicle and town (for longest distance traveled award) so that a virtual receipt can be made for your spot at the event. Screenshot your payment to show as a receipt on the day of the event. For more information, email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Jackson Zoo Soft Re-opening—Saturday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at The Jackson Zoo (2918 W. Capitol St.)

The Jackson Zoo launches a "soft" reopening with restricted hours and health-conscious precautions. Visitors, including Jackson Zoo members, are required to reserve admission tickets online in advance. Only open on weekends for now, the zoo presents rotational family-friendly events from Terry Vandeventer’s Living Reptile Museum and Freedom Ranch Outreach Birds of Prey each day at 2 p.m. Face masks required. Only 500 visitors admitted at one time. Social distancing enforced. $8 adult, $5 child, free for children ages 2 and below; call 601-352-2580; email [email protected];Visit jacksonzoo.org for more information.

Mind Ya BusinessJXN 2020: A Conversation for Entrepreneurs—Saturday, Aug. 22, 12-2 p.m., Virtual (Facebook Live)

Jessica Marie and Calicia Patrice host a live conversation for entrepreneurs with a panel of black female entrepreneurs. Participants get an opportunity to learn from their stories and how they turned a dream into a reality.The featured guests are experts in their respective industries and cover how to easily start a business in Mississippi, how to monetize social media, how businesses respond to the pandemic and more. The event also offers an up-close view of the vendor products during the live. Participants interested in becoming a vendor or sponsor or need more information, email [email protected].

August WIN—Tuesday, Aug. 25, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Virtual (Zoom).

April Rigsby of 90Marketing discusses ways to gain the most from social media for business purposes. Participants receive a complimentary manual for self-help or future guided training. The session offers insights, tips and tricks for using social media in a business context. Specific questions or requests for discussion of specific issues may be sent in advance to [email protected]. WIN is a professional networking group advocating and encouraging women to take advantage of the many opportunities available to today’s professional woman. Free, Zoom ID & password provided on registration with GJCP; call 601-948-7575; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Neon Night(s) 2020—Friday, Aug. 28, 6 p.m., at Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd.)

The Mississippi Children’s Museum presents MCM Partners' sixth annual Neon Night(s) on Friday, August 28th and Saturday, August 29th, 2020. MCM partners with The District, Fine & Dandy, Sophomore Spanish Club, and Gold Coast bar to host a two-night summer social event supporting MCM’s educational initiatives. On Friday night, bring a lawn chair and relax on The Green while listening to local musicians, sipping on craft cocktails, and enjoying tasty appetizers from Fine and Dandy and Sophomore Spanish Club. On Saturday night, the kids can take in an outdoor movie while parents enjoy cocktails and appetizers. Proceeds from the event provide critical funding for the museum’s operations including meeting its ongoing exhibit and program needs. We take fun (and safety!) seriously! MCM is following all guidelines set by the City of Jackson, the state of Mississippi, and the Mississippi Department of Health. Should there be unforeseen changes to current state health and safety regulations, MCM will adjust event plans as necessary. Socially Distant Option: Don’t want to be around a group? Purchase your tickets online and enjoy curbside pick up. ; call 601-709-8971; email [email protected].; Find it on Facebook.

