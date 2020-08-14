Azia’s Picks 8-14-20

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been thoroughly enjoying these summer showers in the Capital City. Sometimes the rain is needed for cleansing; the rain is necessary for the softening of the soil to ready the foundation for growth again. What are you toiling, tilling, replanting or uprooting during this season? I care ask you, can you stand the rain? (shoutout to New Edition)

As we collectively think on these things, check out my picks for this upcoming weekend and into next week. I hope you’re inspired to try something new and learn something valuable!

3rd Annual Burnout Human Trafficking Car Show—Saturday, Aug. 15, 8 a.m., at Burnout Trafficking Car Show (101 Parkway Road, Brandon)

The car show benefits Say Something School Assemblies. Classes for the show include street rod, pre-49 car, pre-49 truck, 49-72 car, 49-72 truck, 73-current car, 73-current truck, modern muscle, import, rat rod, motorcycle and more. Concessions available. Vendors welcome. Trailer parking area available. $20 vehicle registration; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Black August People's Assembly—Saturday, Aug.15, 1-4 p.m., at the Ida B. Wells Plaza (1202 W. Capitol St.)

Cooperation Jackson hosts the Black August Assembly focusing on organizing the autonomous resistance of the community to police terrorism through Copwatch and similar programs and building a housing defense movement in Jackson to combat the escalating eviction crisis created by the economic fallout from the coronavirus. From Cooperation Jackson's perspective the purpose of building and conducting People's Assemblies are to build the autonomous power of the people to socialize production and democratize society in order to establish a power outside of the institutions of the state and capital. For more information, call 601-355-7224 or email [email protected].

ACEs Trauma Awareness Symposium—Monday, Aug. 17, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at The Alamo Theatre (Virtual)

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Trauma Symposium offers an online webinar teaching attendees to identify the science-based evidence between chronic adversity/trauma and negative health outcomes, formulate three interventions to mitigate ACEs, including early exposure to opportunity and strengths-based environments, underscore the plasticity of the brain and strengths-based environments in mitigating early exposure to trauma and chronic poverty, provide educators, policymakers, employers, and clinicians with an understanding of breakthrough interventions and outcomes in children and families. CE hours available; call 888-649-4224; email [email protected]; acesawarenessfoundationms.org.

Ladies Enhanced Concealed Carry Class—Monday, Aug. 17, 6-10 p.m., at Range by Jimmy Primos (112 Dees Drive, Madison)

The class provides hands-on instruction for women who are new to using firearms. Participants learn to properly handle a gun—including loading, unloading, carrying and shooting a firearm. Upon successful completion of the program, participants receive enhancement for their concealed carry permits. Hearing and eye protection required. Participants encouraged to bring their own equipment, but equipment may also be rented or purchased at the Range. Limited to 10. Admission TBA; call 601-746-2202; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Auditions for "Southern Fried Funeral"—Monday, Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m., at Black Rose Theatre Company (103 Black St., Brandon)

Black Rose Theatre Company holds auditions for its production of "Southern Fried Funeral." This big-hearted comedy focuses on a family picking up the pieces after the death of their patriarch. The shows will be performed in late September and early October. Free to audition; call 601-825-1293; email [email protected]; Visit here for more information.

HeARTflow Painting Circle - New Moon in Leo—Tuesday, Aug. 18, 6-9 p.m., Virtual

Jax-Zen Healing Arts Center and The Community Canvas at Jax-Zen host an online painting circle to utilize the New Moon’s energy of intention and creativity. Join Creative Flow Coach, Jina Daniels as she guides participants through the “heARTflow” process, using unique intuitive painting techniques. For tickets at $15 per session (supplies not included), visit here. Participants can sign up for both the New Moon and Full Moon Circles for $22. All registered participants receive an Event Reminder email with a Zoom link 2 hours prior to the event start time. (Session will be recorded and emailed to all registrants) For recommended supplies, visit here.

Museum After Hours—Thursday, Aug. 20, 5:30-8 p.m., Facebook.

The Mississippi Museum of Art hosts a free online event including one-night pop up exhibitions, live music, films, interactive games and activities and specialty mocktails; call 601-960-1515; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

