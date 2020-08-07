Azia’s Picks 8-1-20

Happy Friday Jackson! I hope you’ve been enjoying this beautiful weather and had a productive, safe week. Looks like the cool breeze and cloudless sunny skies will follow us into the weekend. There are many events happening in the Capitol City that we can enjoy with one another despite these uncertain times. Please get some sun and breathe in some fresh air. Take some time to gaze at the heavens and laugh until your sides hurt. Choose joy every moment you can and allow those moments to inspire others to do the same!

We’re Still Standing: Anniversary Commemoration of MS ICE Raids—Friday, Aug. 7, 5:30-7 p.m., (Facebook Live)

Immigrant Alliance for Justice & Equity of Mississippi hosts a virtual commemoration event remembering the one year anniversary of the largest, single-state worksite immigration enforcement raids in the history of the nation. Participants are encouraged to support the movement by: using #SeguimosDePie, #WeAreStillHere and #IAJE and tag @IAJEOFMS on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, changing profile picture to match theirs (choose from pictures here), donate to venmo @IAJEOFMS or Paypal at paypal.me/IAJEOFMS. Tune in here. For more information, email [email protected].

Farish Street Friday—Friday, Aug. 7, 5-9 p.m. at The Alamo Theatre (333 N. Farish St.)

The street festival celebrates the historic Farish Street community. Various vendors and food trucks display and sell food, clothing, art and more. Free admission; call 601-352-3365; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

The Intersection Late Show--Episode 2: Black Love—Friday, Aug. 7, 10 p.m. (Facebook Live)

CoDee Capone hosts the late-night show with special guests Cee Will and “Weight Room” Jones, hosts of “Pretty Good Words.” The three discuss how Black love is represented in music and film, as well as how to be in love and how to love yourself. Free admission; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Solidarity March & Rally—Saturday, August 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Mississippi State Capitol (400 High St.)

Flame hosts the march and rally in support of incarcerated persons and their families. Free admission; Find it on Facebook.

HV Sweat—Saturday, August 8, 11 a.m.-noon, at Highland Village Shopping Center (4500 Interstate 55 N.)

Jen Simcox leads a yoga class in the plaza by Beagle Bagel. Face masks required. Participants encouraged to bring their own water and yoga mats. Free admission; call 601-982-5861; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

August Tech Office Hours: “The Art of AI”—Aug. 8, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Facebook Live).

The Bean Path hosts a featured workshop focused on artificial intelligence, fairness and identifying biases in the technologies. Dr. Nashlie Sephus, the founder and Applies Science manager, leads the class. Registration required here. One-on-one appointments with tech experts are scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30pm. For a one-on-one appointment, sign up here.

MSO Happy Hour with Pianist Anton Nel—Tuesday, Aug. 11, 5-6 p.m.

The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra hosts a free virtual happy hour for a conversation with Crafton Beck and guest pianist, Anton Nell. Nell was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa. Anton talks about how he spends his time learning new repertoire and sustaining his teaching responsibilities during the pandemic. Registration required here.

"Hieroglyphics" Book Discussion—Wednesday, Aug. 12, noon, (Facebook Live)

Novelist Jill McCorkle discusses her new book with Steve Yarbrough, author of "The Realm of Last Chances," on Facebook Live. $26.95 book, free discussion; call 601-366-7619; email [email protected]; Visit lemuriabooks.com for more information.

The Legacy of Black August—Wednesday, August 13, 6-9 p.m. (Facebook Live)

Community Movement Builders and Cooperation Jackson hosts a free forum to explore the revolutionary history of the tradition, it's history, background and what it's historical trajectory is demanding of present and future generations. The goal is to provide a revolutionary perspective on the tradition and link it with transformative community organization. Black August is dedicated to fortifying minds, bodies and spirits in the pursuit of liberation with collective studying, exercising, fasting and community sharing. The virtual event features Kali Akuno of Cooperation Jackson, Kamau Franklin of Community Movement Builders, and Thandisizwe Chimurenga of Black August Los Angeles.

Bubbly Night—Every Thursday at 6 p.m.-close at Saltine Restaurant (622 Duling Ave., Suite 201)

Raise a glass to the almost-weekend at Bubbly Night with $5 glasses of sparkling wine. Contact the restaurant for more information at 601-982-2899 and email at [email protected].

This editorial does not necessarily reflect the views of the Jackson Free Press.