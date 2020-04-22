April 22: COVID-19 Deaths in Mississippi Now at 193, With 4,894 Total Cases

Mississippi saw 178 official new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, bringing the total number of statewide cases to 4,894 and the death count to 193.

The Mississippi State Department of Health recently began tracking cases by race, and announced 2,582 cases have been African Americans, 1,663 white and 649 other or under investigation. Of the total deaths, 120 have been African Americans and 71 have been white.

African Americans currently make up 52 percent of reported cases and 62 percent of reported deaths, even though they comprise 38% of the population. The most heavily affected age group for reported cases is people aged 40 to 69, while 70 to 79-year-olds now account for the largest number of deaths by specific age group.

The MSDH Public Health Laboratory has tested 10,825 individuals for COVID-19 as of April 21, and 1,247 tests returned positive results.

Long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, which are considered high-risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health, have reported 470 cases so far throughout the state. This information replaces the previous data which specified facilities experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks statewide.

Hinds, DeSoto and Lauderdale County still have the largest number of cases reported with 377, 244 and 235, respectively. Lauderdale and Leflore County have seen the most deaths at 18 and 12, respectively.

Issaquena County in west-central Mississippi remains the only one of 82 statewide that is not reporting official cases to date, likely due to its miniscule population: the least of any county in Mississippi.

