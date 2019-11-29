Azia's Picks

It's the most wonderful time of the year Jackson! I hope everyone enjoyed friends and family yesterday and had a happy Thanksgiving indeed.

Christmas is rapidly approaching and there are many events taking place in the tri-city area to get us all engaged, including a plethora of interactive outings for children to keep them busy during winter break.

While this time of year is a time for joy and family, this time of year is also a time of grief for those that have lost loved ones and may be alone for the holidays. Let us all be mindful of one another and try to find ways to hug more and spend time together making new memories in the Capital City that can warm our hearts for many holiday seasons to come.

I'm already in the Christmas spirit and looking forward to sharing my holiday plans! Here are my top weekend picks to jumpstart a merry eggnog sipping, Christmas lights viewing holiday season.

6th Annual Night of Musical Artistry Nov. 29, 7 p.m.-11:30 p.m., at Duling Hall (622 Duling Ave.). The Mississippi Jazz Foundation presents its annual music event, which comedienne Rita Brent hosts. Jazz trombonist Jeff Bradshaw—who has played alongside artists such as Michael Jackson, Pattie LaBelle and Earth, Wind & Fire—and Mississippi-native Mike Burton and Band will also perform. Doors open at 6 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-serve. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 on the day of the event. For information, call 601-292-7121 or visit dulinghall.ticketfly.com.

Uptown Saturday w/ Anissa Hampton LIVE Nov. 30, 8 p.m., at ISH Grill & Bar (5105 I-55 N.). The event features a live performance by vocalist Anissa Hampton and music by DJ Mike D-LIVE. The event also includes happy hour food and drink specials from 5-7 p.m. A cover fee may be required For information, call 769-257-5204, email [email protected] or find the event on Facebook.

Canton Christmas Festival Dec. 1, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., at Canton Tourism (147 N. Union St.). The event features a viewing of the city of Canton's Christmas lights, a Christmas Village and food and sales from the Canton shops. The event also includes the annual Sip 'n Cider, horse and buggy rides and story time with Mrs. Claus. Admission is free. For information, call 601-859-1307, email [email protected] or find the event on Facebook.

