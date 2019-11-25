Sixth Annual Sleep-out to Help the Homeless

The Mississippi Motivating and Organizing Voters for Empowerment, or M.O.V.E, Project, established in 2004, describes itself as an unbiased voter participation movement. The group's mission is to empower Mississippi residents to prioritize voting in the U.S. democratic process by supporting strong and qualified leaders, networks and organizations. The M.O.V.E. Project takes a proactive approach by setting a firm foundation through its support of other programs that consistently educate, organize, invest, develop and mobilize leaders and voters to mirror its priorities. The organization also provide rides to the voting polls.

The Mu Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., and Greek Weekend partners up with Mississippi M.O.V.E. for the 6th Annual Sleep-Out to Help the Homeless. Other supporting organizations include various Greek Life organizations, Mississippi In Action, Ladybug Group, Stilettos on the Pavement and more. The event takes place at Pittman Park (825 W. Capitol St.) Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 10 p.m. and lasts until Nov. 27, at 6:00 a.m. The purpose of this event is to assist the Capital's City displaced community by being present with them during their time of need and connecting them to various resources and other compassionate hands.

There will be several tables set up as donation stations for the public and pick-up stations for the homeless. Donated items include blankets, sleeping bags, socks, clothes, hygiene bags and food. Black Nurses Rock will be working the triage tent as well as clinical psychologist Nanetta Payne. Public Service Commissioner, DeKeither Stamps designed a short assessment, the Block to Block Survey, that asks relevant questions to help connect the dots for our displaced community and help get them back on a progressive path. Gerald Girbaud from 99.1 FM plans to broadcast live from his Facebook page and The Mailman from 99 JAMS will also be on-site. NUTTIN BUT SMOKE has agreed to sponsor and cater the event.

The public are invited to bring all donations to the site, and volunteers will work to sort through them and hand them out as they arrive. All collections will continue to be given out to the homeless throughout the year. To donate, volunteer or get more information, contact Mac Epps through email at [email protected] or [email protected] or through phone at 601-918-4350.