Azia's Weekend Picks

Another productive week for the books, Jacksonians. These past two weeks, we've been through winter and fall. Now, as we head into spring showers today and back to winter by tomorrow, I'm hoping your agenda for this weekend in the Capital City is just as flexible. Jackson's foodie and nightlife scene continues to flourish and I promised myself in fall 2014 that I would make time to become more familiar with the city following my undergraduate saga at USM (SMTTT!). I have kept my word; but now, I also want to mix in some volunteer work and prioritize my active voice during Jackson's politically polarized and transitional state. We should all aspire to be present and seek out like-minded individuals and organizations that we can support to nurture our need of inclusion; personally, my need of fruitfulness. Take a look at my top picks for this weekend. Be intentional, find a place for yourself in the city, get involved and live fulfilled. You'll thank me later!

Foodie Friday Festival Nov. 22, 10:30 a.m.- 4 p.m., at Smith Park (302 E. Amite St.). The event features food trucks and new mobile vendors, including musical entertainment from Jackson State University and Alcorn State University marching bands and DJ Silas Anderson. A pep rally hosted by both universities is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission; call 601-540-8574; find it on Facebook.

Mass Incarceration Rally Nov. 23, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., at Smith Park (302 E. Amite St.). Mississippi Dreams Prisoner Family Support hosts a community rally for mass incarceration in Mississippi. The event discusses various topics of injustice including harsh sentencing, forced plea bargains, juvenile life without parole, war on drugs, retroactivity of 585, cash bail, prison for profit, and cruel prison conditions. Free admission; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Synergy Night Nov. 23, 9 p.m.- 11:30 p.m., at The Med Fish and Grill (1200 E. County Line Rd., Ridgeland). This open mic hosted by Maranda Joiner celebrates music, poetry and art every fourth Saturday. Enjoy an interactive audience, free sponsored give-a-ways, food and drinks. $10 general admission, $5 open mic participants; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Iron Horse Grill Sunday Brunch Nov. 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at The Iron Horse Grill (320 W Pearl St). The weekly brunch event includes live music performances, a waffle bar with topping choices such as fresh fruits, candied pecans, maple syrup, cinnamon, powdered sugar, whipped cream and an omelet bar with toppings such as sausage, bacon, crabmeat, ham, crawfish, cheddar cheese and fresh vegetables. The menu also includes sauteed hash browns, Delta Grind grits, Bottomless Mimosas and Endless Bloody Mary's. Free admission; call 601-398-0151; find it on Facebook.

