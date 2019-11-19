Museum After Hours: Music in Motion

On the third Thursday of every month, the Mississippi Museum of Art hosts a Museum After Hours event, each having its own theme. During these events, the museum opens its doors after closing time to create an opportunity for the community to mix, mingle and enjoy a family-friendly evening filled with various activities. Each occasion is unique and may feature one-night pop-up exhibitions, live music, interactive art-making activities, refreshments and more. Museum After Hours is free and open to the public.

This Thursday, Nov. 21, Museum After Hours will present "Music in Motion" from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event showcases a pop-up exhibit to display the dynamic artistry of local musician and muralist Don Jacobs. Jacobs specializes in creating large-scale, realistic paintings and murals—elaborate like the monochromatic mural along the walls of the conference room in the Governor's mansion. His works are featured in various collections spanning from California to Europe. Jacobs has been featured in MISSISSIPPI Magazine and has participated in television segments on "Mississippi Roads" and "Southern Expressions."

Attendees are invited to decorate a mask inspired by Nick Cave's artworks at the Art Lab table at 5:30 p.m., enjoy live music by Inasense (DJ MissiHippian and vocalist Deja Samuel) from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., watch mini dance performances in the galleries at 7 p.m. by Power APAC's dance department, become more informed on the Mississippi School of Art from special guests, and catch the Art on Film Series' last showing of "Finister" at 6:30 p.m.

Jackson native civil-rights activist James Meredith will lead a discussion at 5 p.m. about exploring the Constitution and citizenship through art focused on Mildred Wolfe's Four Freedoms. At 7 p.m., attendees can play a board game, Curious Questions for Curious Citizens, which Michael Harris and artist daniel johnson will host. Free drink tickets are available for museum members and for those that sign up during the event. Food and drinks are available for purchase from T & M Dogs Food Truck, and the cash bar opens at 5 p.m.

The Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St.) is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the museum's website at msmuseumart.org.