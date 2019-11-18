Coalition for Citizens with Disabilities' Torchbearers Celebration

Instituted in 1989, the Mississippi Coalition for Citizens is a nonprofit that serves Mississippi's disabled communities. The organization is comprised of business professionals, advocates, people with disabilities and family members of those with disabilities. Together, they work to improve the quality of life for Mississippians with disabilities, empowering them to live fulfilled lives.

The Mississippi Coalition for Citizens with Disabilities will honor several individuals and organizations for their commitment to improving the lives of people with disabilities at its 30th anniversary Torchbearers Celebration. The event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Arts Center of Mississippi (201 E. Pascagoula St.).

"This celebration is one of the best charity parties of the year, and I wouldn't miss it," 2016 award winner Dr. Susan Buttross said in a press release from the organization. "In addition to recognizing this year's amazing awardees, there will be great entertainment and wonderful food."

Tickets are $40 for general admission. The event will include live music from Jackson's own Barry Leach and food from Fresh Cut Catering and La Brioche. Guests can also preview the "Keep Building Jackson" Lego exhibit that Scott Crawford created, as well as the VSA Mississippi annual art show.

The 2019 Torchbearer Awardees include the following, taken from the press release:

Camp Looking Glass, Greenville: Camp Looking Glass has provided summer camp and various year-round interactive events for children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities for 15 years.

Sam Gleese, Jackson: Sam was born with a visual disability and eventually reached complete blindness in 1979. Since then, he has devoted his life's work to inspire others with disabilities through encouragement and ministry.

City of Ridgeland, Department of Parks and Recreation: Mayor Gene McGee, along with the entire department, has provided passionate support through league sports for children and adults with disabilities.

Mandy Rogers, Madison: Already a mother of two sons with disabilities, Mandy has been a consistent volunteer for 30 years. She has helped many families conquer challenges that she has personally experienced and continues to support allied organizations that stand with the Coalition's mission to empower Mississippi's citizens with disabilities.

Cindy Singletary, Biloxi: Cindy suffered from significant physical disability and unfortunately died July 2019. Her life's work and servant spirit lives on as the reflected vision of the Coalition.

Institute for Disability Studies, University of Southern Mississippi, and Associate Director Jerry Alliston, Hattiesburg: The Institute for Disability Studies, spear-headed by executive director Dr. Rebekah Young, provides life altering programs that address many obstacles dealt to people with disabilities. Dr. Jerry Alliston, the institute's associate director, has dedicated his professional and personal life to servicing and encouraging young people with disabilities and teaching them how to live as independently as possible.

For more information about the Mississippi Coalition for Citizens with Disabilities or to purchase tickets to the Torchbearers event, click here or call 601-969-0601.