Azia's Picks 11-8-19

We finally made it to Friday, Jackson! I know it's been a long, tiresome work week full of deadlines, unwelcomed nuances, awkward office small talk, missed lunches and divisive conversations regarding the ballot. I definitely feel you and fully understand the need to unwind, let loose and enjoy the short and sweet weekend that comes to you quickly and ends even more quickly. Let's not think about the bittersweet end of that much-needed reboot right now, though. Instead, let's think relaxation. The weather is expected to be pleasantly cool, sunny and crisp so do yourself a favor and take time to indulge. Here's a sneak peek into my agenda this weekend with my top three picks.

Food Truck Fridays Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Smith Park (302 E. Amite St.). The Greater Jackson Arts Council hosts food truck event featuring a live DJ with a soulful playlist including Patti LaBelle, Luther Vandross and Chaka Khan. Free admission; call 601-960-1557; find it on Facebook.

BankPlus International Gumbo Festival Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., at Smith Park (302 E. Amite St.). The festival features a gumbo cook-off, where participants are able to sample gumbos and vote for their favorites. Includes live music throughout the day by The Vernon Brothers, Hood Baby and the Barnacles, Arkansauce and Fruition. Winners of the cook-off are announced at the end of the day's festivities. A limited number of four-pack tickets are available for $30 total. $10 advanced, $15 day-of, $30 four-pack; call 601-292-7121; ardenland.net.

Sunday Brunch Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 1908 Provisions Restaurant (734 Fairview St.). 1908 Provisions host brunch every Sunday featuring an omelet station, waffle station, breakfast meats, casseroles, various lunch plates, dessert and $5 mimosas/bloody mary's served all day. Attendees can book a table in advance online or by phone at 601-948-3429, ext. 305. Free admission; call 601-948-3429; find it on Facebook.

To learn what else is going on this weekend, check out the JFP Events Calendar at jfpevents.com or our music listings page at jfp.ms/musiclistings. Let Editorial Assistant Azia Wiggins learn what you did this weekend by emailing her at [email protected]