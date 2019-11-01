Azia's Picks

You know what really grinds my gears? Constantly hearing from fellow Jacksonians, "There is nothing to do in Jackson." As soon as those words leave condescending lips and meet my Capital City loving ears, it's an immediate trigger for eye-rolling. Jackson has certainly paid its dues when it comes to enduring challenges such as poverty, crime and corruption, but instead of gripping and becoming numbed by negative perspectives force-fed to our communities, we must take control. I have decided to become part of the solution—help change the narrative. This weekend, like most weekends in the Capital City, is chock full of gems for various audiences. Let me pique your interest and give you just a sample of what's popping this weekend with my top five picks!

Let Us March On: Lee Friedlander and the Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom Nov. 1, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at Jackson State University's Johnson Hall Art Gallery (1400 John R. Lynch St.). Jackson State University Margaret Walker Alexander Center hosts a Civil Rights photography exhibit open to the public until November 1st. Free admission; call 601-979-3935; email [email protected]; jsums.edu.

Offbeat Friday Night Live Nov. 1, 8 p.m., at Offbeat (151 Wesley Ave.). The weekly event features live music from various alternative acts in genres such as hip-hop, indie-rock and R&B. Doors open 7 p.m. $5 cover charge; call 601-376-9404; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Jackson State Tigers Football Game Nov. 2, 6 p.m., at Mississippi Veteran's Stadium (2531 N. State St.). SWAC football game including concession and half-time band performances. $25 general admission tickets at ticketmaster.com; gojsutigers.com.

Southern Komfort Brass Band Nov. 2, 10 p.m., at Martin's (214 State St.). The event features New Orleans-style street jazz, food and drinks. $10 general admission; call 601-354-9712; martinsdowntownjxn.com/music.

Sunday Brunch and Beats Nov. 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at ISH (5105 I-55 N.). the restaurant features Chef Tina, a DJ and bottomless mimosas. Free admission; call 769-257-5204; find it on Facebook.

