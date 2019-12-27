Azia’s Picks 12-27-19

Good tidings fellow Jacksonians! I cannot believe this is the very last Friday of the decade. Christmas 2019 has been archived for the books and New Year’s Day 2020 is looming on the horizon. I sincerely hope you all thoroughly enjoyed your holidays and that positive energy continues to carry you through the rest of this season. Whether you spend these last moments of 2019 with family and friends or find yourself in a new season of your life where nothing seems quite the same due to change or loss, know that you are not alone. I encourage each one of us to be present in our current realities, whether we’re in a season of change, growth, healing or transition; be courageous, see it through to the end and most importantly, take time to fill your love reserves when they get low. Please be safe Jackson and if you see me out in the city, I’m a hugger! Let’s end this year strong and bring the new year in proper with my last weekend picks of the year.

Kwanzaa Celebration 2019 Dec. 27, 6-9 p.m., at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St.). Women for Progress of MS, Inc. hosts an event that celebrates family and community and teaches the seven core principles (Nguzo Saba) of Kwanzaa. The event also includes a program to honor the 50th Anniversary of the Alexander V. Holmes school integration decision, the 1970 JSU shooting and seven young millennials from all over MS as candle lighters for the Kinara. Mayor Chokwe Lumumba has been asked to serve as the Griot for the program. Free admission; register on Eventbrite; call 601-576-6800; find it on Facebook.

2019 Soulabration Dec. 28, 7 p.m., at Mississippi Coliseum (1207 Mississippi St.). Various soul artists perform, including Grammy-nominated Calvin Richardson, King of Swing Tucka, Bad Boy T.K. Soul, Big Pokey Bear, Yayo and Super Soul Posse. $32-$57 tickets; call 601-353-0603; find it on Facebook.

Synergy Night Dec. 28, 9-11:30 p.m., at The Med Fish and Grill (1200 E. County Line Road, Ridgeland). Maranda Joiner hosts the open mic night. Participants sing, read poetry and more. Includes giveaways, food and drinks. $10 general admission, $5 open mic participants; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Annual Krystal Ball and Catfish Drop Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., at Hal and Mal's (200 Commerce St.). The New Year's Eve event includes a MOD dance party, large screen playing VJ music videos, a DJ, karaoke, live music by Raphael Semmes Jazz Quartet, light refreshments, a free champagne toast at midnight and free Krystal burgers to go. Must be 21 or older to attend. $28.20 general admission; call 601-948-0888; find it on Facebook.

To learn what else is going on this weekend, check out the JFP Events Calendar at jfpevents.com or our music listings page at jfp.ms/musiclistings.

