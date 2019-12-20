Azia's Picks 12-20-19 by Azia Wiggins

Winter is officially in the air in the Capital City. We pushed through a few blustery mornings and frigid days this week to another most awaited Friday! I know we're all still trying to process and digest the national news of our very own President's official impeachment and have likely had some fiery peer conversations concerning the topic. We can surely keep our eyes on the political ball while simultaneously remaining present this weekend in the task of rest and reset. Preparation is key in the manifestation of success for any plan, including our varying agendas for the weekend. Let's try to prepare for the upcoming inclement weather and see if we can stay dry while indulging in some much-deserved merriment. Check out my event lineup to get you started!

Keep Building Jackson Celebrates 10th Anniversary Dec. 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Mississippi (201 E. Pascagoula St.). The arts center hosts the "Keep Building Jackson!" Brick Display, built by retired clinical psychologist Scott Crawford, who lives with progressive multiple sclerosis. Free admission; call 601-960-1557, Ext 224; Find it on Facebook.

15th Annual Tacky Christmas Party Dec. 21, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., at Hal and Mal's (200 Commerce St.). Phoenix Club of Jackson hosts an annual Christmas party event that benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi. The event features DJ Mario and the VIP Lounge offers free refreshments while supplies last. Attendees are encouraged to wear their tackiest Christmas sweater. $25 advanced, $30 door, $100 couple VIP; call 601-948-0888; Find it on Facebook.

Sinbad LIVE Dec. 22, 8 p.m., at Chuckles Comedy House Jackson (6379 Ridgewood Court Drive). The comedian, Sinbad performs. $37.50 general admission $55 VIP; call 769-257-5467; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

