Azia's Picks 12-13-19

Canton Christmas Lights Tour Dec. 13, 4:45 p.m.- 9:30 p.m., at Highland Village (4500 Interstate 55 N. Frontage Road, Suite 281). More Than a Tourist holds a holiday-themed guided tour through Canton, Miss. Features roundtrip transportation on the Mississippi Party Bus, snacks and drinks on the bus (including adult beverages), dinner at Rich Grain Distillery, a "Tour & Tasting" and a horse-and-buggy ride on the Square. The group meets in front of Aplos for complementary beverages provided by Highland Village. Payment can be made through PayPal or Venmo. $85 registration; email [email protected]; www.morethanatourist.net.

True Local Market Dec. 14, 2 p.m.- 6 p.m., at Cultivation Food Hall (1250 Eastover Drive). The weekly farmers market brings together local vendors selling produce, crafts and other goods. Vendor prices vary; call 601-487-5196; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Fine & Dandy 2nd Birthday Bash Dec. 14, 6 p.m.- 9 p.m., at Fine & Dandy (100 District Blvd.). The event celebrates the restaurant's two-year anniversary and features live music from the Subway Lounge House Band (King Edward, Keith Collins, Rick Lewis, Abdul Rasheed and Fred Robinson) on the District Green stage. Also includes door prizes, "blues dogs" (smoked sausage, grilled onions, mustard and chili), and buckets of ice for sale for $15 that can be filled with six canned beers to take out onto the District Green. Free admission, food prices vary; call 601-202-5050; find it on Facebook.

A Christmas Carol Dec. 15, 2 p.m., at New Stage Theatre (1100 Carlisle St.). The theater presents a production of the stage play written by Michael Wilson that was adapted from Charles Dickens' original work detailing the story of Ebenezer Scrooge as he reawakens his holiday spirit. $35 adult, $30 child, student, senior, military; call 601-948-3533; www.newstagetheatre.com.

