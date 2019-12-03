TeamJXN is an organization focused on good vibes only for the Capital City and is committed to showcasing the growth and positive momentum rising within the community. The organization is not driven by a business or political agenda but prides itself on being "cheerleaders" for Jackson, being passionately supportive and intentional in making sure good things continue to happen in Jackson. The organization's goal is to provide opportunities for community engagement and take part in key projects that will increase the quality of life in the Capital City for current citizens and visitors. Jackson entrepreneurs and other engaging businesses have the power to link up, inspire growth and attract talent to assist the Capital City in reaching its full potential and TeamJXN works to utilize this collaborative movement by providing the proper tools.

TeamJXN—along with Downtown Jackson Partners, Visit Jackson, the Mississippi Museum of Art, Thalia Mara Hall, the Greater Jackson Arts Council and The Westin Jackson—hosts Downtown Holiday Week from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8. Events take place all week long at various locations downtown, including the main event, The Downtown Holiday Open House. The open house map spans from Mill Street to State Street and will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Westin Jackson will host The Festival of Trees in the main lobby and hallways and will also have an ice-skating rink located in the Tombigbee Street parking lot. Thalia Mara Hall hosts the Mississippi Christmas Tree Competition Kick-Off while the Mississippi Museum of Art and the Arts Center of Mississippi display holiday exhibits, offer special discounts and provide light refreshments. Many of Jackson's own restaurants as well as some select food trucks stationed on a few corners will be open and available to satiate taste buds and hungry bellies. Holiday decorations will deck the halls of many participating buildings and businesses such as The Faulkner, The Pinnacle Building, King Edward Hotel, Standard Life Apartments, Old Capitol Museum, the Mississippi Governor's Mansion and others. For your own map of the events or for more information about TeamJXN or Downtown Holiday Week, click here.