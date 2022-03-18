Jacquelynn’s Weekend Picks 3/18-3/20

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the metro area, don’t worry. We have you covered. Whether you’re looking for a night out on the town or a fun family day, there’s something appropriate for you.

‘Game Changers’ Exhibit

Until April 24, the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Drive) will be hosting the “Game Changers” exhibit, where guests can discover how innovation has shaped the video-game industry throughout the years. At the exhibit, visitors can create 8-bit characters on a large-scale pixel wall, play a game developed for people with vision loss to discover how gaming experiences change when graphics are removed, work with a partner to operate a supersized Nintendo Entertainment System controller to play “Super Mario Bros.,” play Tetris on a giant Game Boy, test their knowledge of retro video-game music through a sound-matching game, experiment with augmented-reality technology and learn about rising gaming trends.

The museum is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from noon 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $8. Youths between the ages of 3 and 18 can enter for $6. Adults over 60 years of age can enter for $7, while children under 3 years old may enter for free.

Live Music: Jerry Joseph, Shaggy’s Rez Fest, REO Speedwagon and More

Friday nightlife includes musical performances like that of Jerry Joseph, a world-traveling musician based out of Portland, Ore., who is performing live at Hal & Mal’s. Doors open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $17 the day of the show and can be purchased online or at the door.

For daytime fun, check out the first-ever Shaggy’s Rez Fest happening this Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. The family-friendly festival is taking place at Lakeshore Park right by the reservoir. Guests can enjoy crawfish, an extensive country music lineup featuring Chase Bryant, Mississippi Native Adam Doleac and many more. Visit the event page for a complete list of items attendees are allowed to bring to the festival and what they must leave at home. Child admission is $20, general admission is $35 and VIP passes are available for $150. Online ticket sales end on March 19.

Right after the festival, REO Speedwagon is performing at Thalia Mara Hall. The national act takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, which range from $39 to $129, can be purchased online through Ticketmaster.

Closing out Saturday night, Rybolt Productions presents The Iceman Special performing live at Martin’s Downtown. Doors open at 9 p.m., and this funka-delic Louisiana-native band goes on at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased through Eventbrite in advance.

Downtown Weekend Fun

On Saturday, the Mississippi Farmers Market (929 High St.) opens at 8 a.m. as per usual. Shoppers can browse from a selection of fresh and local produce by the fairgrounds. While the farmers market is open weekly,

On Sunday, Jacksonians can close out the weekend visiting Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St., Suite 1206), which offers free admission on Sundays. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests can browse the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum to learn more about the state’s complex history.

For more information on local events throughout the week and beyond, visit jfpevents.com.