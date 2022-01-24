Highball Lanes, LaCour Kitchen and Bar and BGCCM Youth Basketball League

Highball Lanes (3019 N. State St.), a combination creole restaurant and 10-lane bowling alley with an attached bar in Jackson's Fondren neighborhood, opened for business with limited hours on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The menu at Highball Lanes includes skirt steak tacos, shrimp wontons, Zydeco chicken, shrimp and grits, duck spring rolls, shrimp and okra gumbo, Mardi Gras pasta, blackened catch of the day, Cajun cobb salad, shrimp po-boys, prime rib, salmon and brussels, white chocolate bread pudding, cajeta and more.

Highball Lanes' attached bar offers cherry cola and Mississippi Mule highballs, house originals such as Kingpin and Gutter Punk, draft beers from Southern Prohibition and Parish and more.

The restaurant is currently open only for dinner service on select days from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information and to see weekly service hours, call 601-487-9520, visit highballlanes.com or find the restaurant on Facebook.

LaCour Kitchen and Bar Open in Highland Village

French Brasserie-inspired LaCour Kitchen and Bar opened in Highland Village (4500 I-55 N Frontage Rd., Suite 130) on Monday, Jan. 10.

LaCour is open seven days a week and offers lunch, dinner, late night and weekend brunch specials as well as a curated bar program with classic cocktails, wine, beer and espresso drinks. A jazz pianist will be on-site during later hours to entertain guests, a release from the restaurant says.

The brunch menu includes California benedict, spinach and goat cheese omelettes, chicken and galettes, shrimp and grits, French toast, croque monsieur, avocado BLTs and more. Lunch includes duck reubens, margherita French bread pizza, pork chops, Creole linguini, steak frites, gnocchi and more. The dinner menu features lobster rolls, redfish, bone-in ribeye, garlic-roasted crustaceans, lobster thermadore, lamb chops and more.

For more information, call 601-500-7830 or visit lacourkitchenandbar.com. For reservations, call 601-500-7830 or schedule online at lacourkitchenandbar.com/reservations.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi and JPD Form Youth Basketball League

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi partnered with the Jackson Police Department to establish a new youth basketball league on Friday, Jan. 21.

The purpose of the newly established league is to teach skills, build community engagement and give young people an alternative to the streets, a release from BGCCM says.

BGCCM's youth basketball league is open to children ages 8 to 17, with the first squad meeting planned for March 2022. For more information or to sign up for Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi, call 601-969-7088 or visit bgccm.org.