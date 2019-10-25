Hattiesburg Restaurateur Reopening Capri as New Restaurant

Robert St. John, a Mississippi restaurateur who owns the Purple Parrot and Crescent City Grill in Hattiesburg, will begin bringing another of his Hattiesburg restaurants, Ed's Burger Joint, to Fondren later this year. The restaurant serves burgers, shakes, homemade frozen pops and more.

St. John plans to reopen and remodel the Capri Theatre in Fondren, which has been closed since 1985, to house Ed's. The renovations will include a new projection system, reclining seats and a full bar, a release from Visit Jackson says. The building will also have rooftop seating and a rooftop bar.

The reopened Capri, which will have the only movie screen in Jackson, will screen both first-run and classic movies, host live music shows and more. The theater will have seating for 170 people and a 40-foot screen. The building that once housed Butterfly Yoga, which closed in 2017, will also be remodeled as part of Ed's Burger Joint.

St. John will also open a 10-lane bowling alley called Highball Lanes behind the Capri. The alley will feature a restaurant that will serve the cuisine of Crescent City Grill and a cocktail bar. St. John will also open a tiki bar called The Pearl in the Fondren strip.

Construction will begin in late 2019 and finish by mid-to-late 2020. Wier Boerner Allin is the architect for the $13 million project.