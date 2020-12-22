Goodbye 2020: New Year’s Restaurant & Catering Guide

Christmas is days away, and New Year's Eve is fast approaching. Fortunately, the Jackson metro has plenty of options for those eager to say "bye" to 2020, whether it's dinner out or catering for a large group.

Char Restaurant (4500 Interstate 55 N. Frontage Road, 601-956-9562)

Char is offering a three-course prix-fixe dinner-theater performance from the Detectives Comedy Dinner Theatre on New Year's Eve. Seating and cocktail service begins at 6 p.m., while dinner and the show begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $70 per person plus tax and gratuity.

The Detectives menu includes tenderloin filets, pan-seared Atlantic salmon, pecan crusted blackfish, range chicken, salad and dessert. The event will take place in Char's private dining banquet space, with a maximum of 6 guests seated per table and all tables 6 feet apart from one another.

Char is also offering its full menu on New Year's Eve, along with chef specials, for both dine-in or takeout. Socially distanced reservations are limited. The New Year's Eve menu for the day will include crab quesadillas, bone-in filet and blackened snapper.

For information or to make reservations for either dinner, call 601-956-9562 or visit charrestaurant.com.

Elvie's Restaurant (809 Manship St., 601-863-8828)

Elvie's is offering a five-course, prix-fixe New Year's Eve dinner with two seatings, each two hours long. The first seating begins at 6 p.m. while the second seating begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person and include a complimentary glass of sparkling wine.

The prix-fixe dinner menu includes raw and fried oysters, butternut squash salad, swordfish, New York prime strip and flourless chocolate torte.

Evlie's is also hosting a New Year's Eve midnight toast event beginning at 11 p.m. Tickets are $100 and include three complimentary drinks and Elvie's breakfast items beginning at midnight.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 601-863-8828 or visit elviesrestaurant.com.

1908 Provisions (734 Fairview St., 601-948-3429)

The Fairview Inn's 1908 Provisions restaurant is offering a four-course New Year's Eve dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $69 per person. Reservations are required to ensure social distancing.

The menu includes items such as fried Texas quail, gnocchi pasta, chilled oysters, gulf crab cakes, buttermilk fried pickles, spinach salad, seafood gumbo, sauteed redfish, Mediterranean-style snapper, rack of lamb, hanger steak, cavatappi pasta and more.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 601-948-3429 or visit fairviewinn.com/1908provisions.

Bravo! Italian Restaurant and Bar (4500 Interstate 55 N., Highland Village, Suite 244, 601-982-8111)

On New Year's Eve, Bravo will be holding a special dinner with seatings at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The early seating is $75 per person, while the late seating is $85 per person and includes extra champagne or a sparkling cider toast and celebratory sparklers. Each seating also offers optional wine flights for an additional $35.

The menu includes crudo di pesce with wahoo and fried capers; pheasant consomme with wild mushrooms; duck pastrami with spaghetti squash and asparagus; giant ravioli stuffed with veal and porcini; monkfish scallopini with skordalia spread; and ricotta with chocolate-covered pistachios.

For information or to make a reservation, call 601-982-8111 or visit bravobuzz.com.

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen (1200 N. State St., Suite 100, 601-398-4562, themanshipjackson.com)

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen's catering menu includes smoked prime rib, spit-fired leg of lamb or turkey breast, lamb or pork sliders, marinated or fried crab claws, vegetable bruschetta, shrimp cocktails, charcuterie platters, crab beignets and more. To place an order, call 601-586-9502 or send an email to [email protected] themanshipjackson.com.

Hickory Pit (1491 Canton Mart Road, 601-956-7079)

The Hickory Pit's catering menu includes items such as smoked turkey, desserts, ribs and sides. Customers can pick up catering orders at any time during normal business hours on New Year's Eve.

The Hickory Pit will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. that day. For more information, call 601-956-7079 or visit the restaurant's Facebook page.

The Strawberry Cafe (107 Depot Drive, Madison; 601-856-3822)

The Strawberry Cafe's catering menu serves four to six people and includes items such as chicken or shrimp alfredo, pasta creole, shrimp and grits, chicken marinara, shrimp pasta, shrimp etouffee and more. The restaurant also sells a variety of salads, iced tea by the gallon, caramel pie and cheesecake by the slice and bread pudding. For more information, visit strawberrycafemadison.com.

The Hungry Goat (1006 Top St., Suite F, Flowood, 769-233-8539)

The Hungry Goat's holiday party menu includes charcuterie trays, cranberry brie bites, muscadine hot chicken bites, cheese balls, stuffed mushrooms, dessert trays, dips and more. All items are a la carte, and customers must place their catering orders at least 24 hours in advance. For more information or to place an order, call 769-233-8539.

Primos Cafe (515 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland, 601-898-3600; 2323 Lakeland Drive, Flowood, 601-936-3398; 201 Baptist Drive, Madison, 601-853-3350; primoscafe.com)

Primos is open for New Year's Eve catering and offers party trays of chicken tenders, po-boys, finger sandwiches, pasta salad, fresh fruit, corn bread, vegetable soup, seafood gumbo, salads and more. Primos also has cakes and pies whole or by the slice, cookie trays and lemon or fudge squares.

Email additional New Year's Eve info to [email protected].