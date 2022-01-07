JSU COVID-19 Protocols, MSU Outstanding Achievement Awards and USM MLK Prayer Breakfast

Due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, particularly the omicron variant, Jackson State University recently announced new health and safety protocols for the upcoming spring 2022 semester.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 10, faculty will teach all in-person courses in an online synchronous format until Sunday, Jan. 23, with in-person course options resuming on Monday, Jan. 24. JSUOnline courses will follow the JSUOnline calendar with no changes. Computer labs will be available for students who need access, and JSU will provide a listing of computer lab locations.

All returning students and guests must provide proof of a negative PCR test before moving into on-campus housing. Test results must be dated within three days of an individual's arrival date. Students may only have two guests to assist with move-ins. Student Affairs will send additional communications with Move-in Day details.

Masks will remain a requirement on all JSU sites, including common areas, classrooms and other indoor spaces. JSU will take measures to make masks available for all students and also to maintain social distancing requirements.

JSU strongly encourages vaccinations and boosters and has partnered with Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health to offer vaccinations and boosters every Tuesday at One University Place, Suite 6. The university also offers the JSU Safe app, which provides safety alerts and notifications along with access to public safety resources. The app is available for download on Google Play or the Apple Store.

For more information, visit jsums.edu.

MSU Outstanding Achievement Awards

Mississippi State University's Association of Retired Faculty recently named one MSU graduate and three current students as recipients of the association's outstanding achievement awards.

The Association of Retired Faculty, which launched in 1986, presents awards that serve as tributes or memorials to colleagues and association members who made major contributions to student development during their careers at MSU, a release from the university says. Recipients each receive a $500 award.

Honorees for the 2022 outstanding achievement awards include Mari-Todd Stidham Brown of Mathiston, Miss., who received the Charles E. Lindley Leadership in Agriculture Award; Lindsey B. Downs of Alabaster, Ala., who received the Peyton Ward Williams Jr. Distinguished Writing Award; Serena E. Liles of Ocean Springs, Miss., who received the Harry Charles Fleming Simrall Award for Engineering Excellence; and Alysia E. Williams of Kennesaw, Ga., who received the William L. Giles Award for Excellence in Architecture.

For more information on MSU’s Association of Retired Faculty, visit http://lib.msstate.edu/arf.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ecumenical and Interracial Prayer Breakfast at USM

The Mu Gamma Lambda and Mu Xi chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. at the University of Southern Mississippi will host the 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Ecumenical and Interracial Prayer Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 17, beginning at 7:30 a.m. in the university's Thad Cochran Center. Admission to the event is free, but seating will be limited and masks are required per COVID-19 protocols.

The event will feature a keynote address by Mississippi Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr. will deliver the keynote address for the event, which will also include an award ceremony for recipients of the fraternity's Community Service, Community Impact, Humanitarian, Douglass T. Baker and Friend of Alpha Phi Alpha awards.

Students from area high schools who plan to go to college next fall and have received recommendations from their high school’s academic counselors will receive Alpha Phi Alpha's Academic Textbook Scholarships. The scholarship award is part of the fraternity’s "Go To High School - Go To College" program. The program, established in 1922, concentrates on the importance of completing secondary and collegiate education for future success, a release from USM says.

For information, visit usm.edu or email [email protected].