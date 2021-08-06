Fall Pandemic Prep and Vaccine Incentives at JSU and MSU, USM Blessings in a Backpack Program

Jackson State University recently announced that it will require face masks or coverings in all public indoor campus spaces for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, regardless of academic or extracurricular activity. JSU based its decision on recent guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fall 2021 JSU classes will still be in-person with a possibly limited number of virtual course options, but JSU has modified all classrooms to accommodate social distancing. The university offers faculty, staff and student vaccinations every Tuesday on its main campus in collaboration with Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center.

JSU has also launched a new residential student vaccination incentive program. Residential students who apply for the incentive program and show proof of vaccination will receive a $1,000 housing credit, which JSU will disperse in two $500 payments for the fall and spring semesters, respectively. The initiative is part of the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund grant program.

The upcoming JSU Fall Faculty and Staff Seminar, scheduled for Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, will take place virtually. A virtual town hall for students and parents will take place on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. and will cover JSU's fall 2021 COVID-19 plan and address further questions and concerns.

MSU and DHA Launch Mississippi RIVER Project

Mississippi State University is partnering with the Delta Health Alliance to encourage more people at the university and around the state to get a COVID-19 vaccination as part of the DHA Mississippi "Recognizing Important Vaccine and Education Resources" Project.

The DHA grant, which employs multiple partnerships, funds outreach workers to raise awareness of the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccinations, a release from MSU says. The program also works with healthcare providers to address specific barriers of vulnerable populations, particularly among rural populations and communities of color.

As part of the project, MSU has recruited 20 student Vaccine Ambassadors MSU who will work during the school year to provide information to MSU students, discuss commonly asked questions and encourage students to visit pop-up clinics or the Longest Student Health Center to receive vaccinations.

MSU is also offering student and employee incentives through the DHA grant. Student incentives include raffles for $100 flexible dining dollars, $250 bookstore vouchers, $190 parking decal vouchers and two drawings for $9,000 in tuition. MSU employee incentives include National Championship gear and meal vouchers, with more planned for the fall semester.

For more information on the Delta Health Alliance Mississippi RIVER Project, visit https://www.getyourshotms.org/. For information on MSU’s COVID-19 health and safety information and resources, visit https://www.msstate.edu/covid19.

USM Launches Blessings in a Backpack Program

Ahead of the coming fall semester, the University of Southern Mississippi's Association of Office Professionals, Sigma Alpha Lambda Honor Society and USM Staff Council are partnering to aid international students through the “Blessings in a Backpack" program, which will provide international students with backpacks filled with school supplies.

The three organizations are seeking donations from the university and local community to fill the backpacks. Needed items include notebooks, binders, blue books, bullet journals, loose-leaf paper, markers, pencils, pens, reusable masks, small dry erase boards, transparent files, umbrellas and wet wipes.

Collection boxes for these items are located on the USM Hattiesburg campus in Asbury Hall by Freshens, Cook Library by Starbucks, McLemore Hall by Career Services, Subway in the R.C. Union and The Fresh Food Company. Visitors can make donations through Friday, Aug. 20. To schedule a donation pick-up, email [email protected].