Weekend Picks 9-10-2021

Happy Friday, everyone! We’ve made it through another work week, and the weekend is before us, full of possibilities. Make the most of your free time and enjoy some of the fun and interesting things going on in the capital city over the next couple of days. I’ve picked a few highlights to give you a taste of what’s out there this weekend–with a focus on virtual and outdoor events, and indoor events that have COVID safety protocols in place. There’s more to choose from on our calendar, so click over and take a look. Whether you choose to attend an event or just hang out with your people, have a great weekend, and stay safe!

Invisible Histories Project Community Mapping Activity Friday, Sept. 10, 3 p.m., Virtual (Zoom)

The museum hosts the event featuring a community mapping activity with the Invisible Histories Project (IHP), which locates, preserves, researches and creates an accessible collection of the history of LGBTQ life in the southern United States. Space is limited; registration is required. Zoom link provided at registration. Free, msmuseumart.org.

Bricks in the Wall: The Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd Friday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m. at Duling Hall (622 Duling Ave.)

The tribute band performs the music of the band Pink Floyd at the Fondren music venue. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8. Ages 18 & up, with a $5 upcharge for guests under 21. $25/General admission, food and drink prices vary, ardenland.net.

AT&T Presents Makers in Their Spaces with D'Artagnan Winford Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m., Virtual (Facebook Live, Instagram Live, YouTube)

The museum hosts the 2021 Mississippi Invitational artist and photographer as he takes viewers on a virtual tour of his studio. The program may be viewed on the museum's Facebook or Instagram pages, or YouTube channel. Free, msmuseumart.org.

Navigating Careers in Tech | Hosted by The Bean Path Saturday, Sept. 11, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Online

The organization providing tech advice and support to individuals and small businesses in the community hosts their monthly virtual presentation. This month they are joined by Tory Hargro, product design leader at Facebook, and Dr. Amber Johnson, software engineer and first Black woman to receive a PhD in computer science from Purdue University to discuss ways to find job opportunities and success in the tech industry. Free, find it on eventbrite.com.

Second Saturdays at Highland Village Saturday, Sept. 11, 2-4 p.m., at Highland Village (4500 Interstate 55 N.)

The Jackson shopping destination hosts the monthly event featuring drinks, snacks and entertainment in the courtyard. Free event, vendors' prices vary, highlandvillagejxn.com.





Free Sundays at the Two Mississippi Museums Sunday, Sept. 12, 1-5 p.m., at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St.)

The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights museum offer free admission every Sunday afternoon. Free, twomississippimuseums.com.