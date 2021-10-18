Mississippi Boychoir Be the Light Fun Run, Broadway in Jackson and Mississippi Nonprofit Grants

Mississippi Boychoir will host its annual Be the Light 5K-10K Fun Run on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Flowood Nature Trail (4077 Flowood Drive). Registration packets will be available at 7 a.m., and the race will begin at 8 a.m.

The event will feature races, snacks, door prizes, pre-race stretching, obstacle courses, a cornhole tournament and more. Mississippi Boychoir members will also perform during the event.

Tickets for the event are available in advance online at Raceroster.com or can be purchased on the morning of the event. Race and cornhole tournament costs are $20 for pre-registration and $25 for registration on the day of the event. The Fun Run is $15 if pre-registered or $20 on the day of the event. For those who cannot attend the event in person, Mississippi Boychoir is also holding a Virtual Race with tickets costing $25.

For more information, call (601-665-7374 or visit mississippiboychoir.org.

Broadway in Jackson Hosting Anastasia at Thalia Mara Hall

Broadway in Jackson began sales of individual tickets for the tour of its latest show, "Anastasia," on Friday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available online at JacksonBroadway.com.

"Anastasia" features a book by playwright Terrence McNally, a new score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens and tour direction by Sarah Hartman based on original direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

The cast includes Kyla Stone as Anya, Sam McLellan as Dmitry, Brandon Delgado as Gleb, Gerri Weagraff as Dowager Empress, Bryan Seastrom as Vlad, Madeline Raube as Countess Lily and Taya Diggs and Marley Sophia as Little Anastasia.

An original Broadway cast recording for the show is available at BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com and iTunes. The 75-minute album includes the Academy Award-nominated “Journey to the Past” alongside new pieces created for the show such as “In My Dreams,” “Still” and “My Petersburg.”

For more information, visit thaliamarahall.net.

Mississippi Nonprofits Receive Partnership Grant Program Funding

BancorpSouth and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas recently awarded $78,222 to 10 nonprofits in Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana as part of the Partnership Grant Program. PGP grants help qualified nonprofit organizations fund their operational and administrative activities.

Mississippi-based organizations that received funding include $5,000 for Christmas in April Grenada Inc., which makes home repairs for the needy and elderly; $6,000 for Coalition of African American Communities in Gulfport, which offers youth development, financial literacy and small business training to minority and low-income residents of Gulfport; $10,000 for Hernando Desoto Habitat for Humanity, which builds homes with volunteers at a no-interest affordable mortgage to buy the home they help build; $14,105 for Mercy Housing and Human Development in Gulfport, which provides homeownership opportunities to families with low- or moderate-income; $10,000 for Restoration Home in Jackson, which offers transitional housing for men recovering from drug and alcohol addictions; $10,000 for Sacred Heart Southern Missions in Walls, which operates two Catholic elementary schools and related social services; and $6,000 for Starkville Area Habitat for Humanity

FHLB Dallas has awarded $400,000 in PGP grants throughout 2021. Its members provided an additional $200,250 for an impact of more than $600,000 in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

To view the complete list of 2021 PGP grant recipients, click here. For more information, visit fhlb.com/pgp.

