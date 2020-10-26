Mississippi Boychoir "Be the Light" 5K, Mangia Bene 12 Days of Giving and Black Axes at the Outlets

The Mississippi Boychoir recently announced its inaugural "Be the Light" 5k run and walk and fun run event, which will take place Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Flowood Nature Trail (4077 Flowood Drive, Flowood). Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race begins at 8 a.m.

Tickets for the event will be available online at Raceroster.com or on the morning of the event. Pre-registered tickets for the 5K are $20 and $25 without pre-registration. Tickets for the fun run are $15 if pre-registered or $20 on the day of the event. The Mississippi Boychoir is also selling tickets for a virtual race for $25.

The event will feature foods and snacks, door prizes, guest speakers from the running community and more. Mississippi Boychoir members will provide encouragement at race checkpoints and sing musical selections at the finish line.

For more information call 601-665-7374 or visit mississippiboychoir.org.

Mangia Bene Hosting 12 Days of Giving

Mangia Bene Restaurant Management Group, the parent company of Jackson restaurants Bravo! Italian Restaurant and Bar, Broad Street Baking Company and Sal and Mookie's, recently announced the launch of its annual 12 Days of Giving gift card Sale. Every year, we host our annual, 12-day gift card sale where you get to save, and we get to give back to our community.

The 12-day event allows customers to buy three gift cards and get a fourth one free. All three restaurants will then give 10% of the value of each purchase to one of twelve community-nominated charities. Each customer can choose which of their charities their purchase goes toward.

Mangia Bene has given away more than $10,000 in gift cards every year since 2014, a release from the group says, which raises an equal amount to feed vulnerable populations, support volunteers and raise funds for Jackson-based charities.

Customers can nominate the Jackson charity of their choice to become part of the 12 Days of Giving on Mangia Bene's Facebook page. Nominations must be in by midnight on Oct. 31. For more information, visit 3in1giftcard.com.

Black Axes Throwing Club at Outlets of Mississippi

The Outlets of Mississippi (200 Bass Pro Drive, Pearl) recently announced the arrival of a new tenant, Black Axes Throwing Club, which will open Friday, Oct. 30. Black Axes is a family-owned axe throwing club in which customers compete in throwing an axe at a target.

In addition to indoor axe throwing, Black axes will have pool tables, dart boards, food, flat screen televisions and a bar. Black Axes will also operate a mobile axe throwing trailer for events. Black Axes is a member of the International Axe Throwing Federation, which establishes competitive rules and safety standards for the sport.

Black Axes will be open Thursday through Sunday and have late hours of operation on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information or to book in advance, visit blackaxesms.com. Walk-ins are welcome on Thursdays and Sundays.

For more information, call 769-972-3000 or visit outletsofms.com.