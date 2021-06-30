Mississippi Brewery Road Map

Beer connoisseurs know that little helps beat the Mississippi summer heat better than sipping a cold brew. Fortunately, the Magnolia State harbors more than a dozen locally owned breweries that supply Mississippians and travelers alike with a variety of stouts, sours and everything in-between.

1. Bicentennial Beer Company/LD’s BeerRun (5006 Parkway Drive, Suite B, Jackson; 769-208-8686; bicentennialbeer.com)

As a Beer Judge Certified Professional, Chris Edwards has consistently brewed beer for 13 years. Since early 2020, Edwards’ Bicentennial Beer Company has supplied LD’s BeerRun with its craft beers.

2. Fertile Ground Beer Co. (Coming soon to Belhaven Town Center, Jackson, fertilegroundbeer.com)

Set to open later this year, Fertile Ground sets out to create a “third space” environment, intended to serve as a communal space of sorts for guests to socialize while enjoying a few drinks.

3. 1817 Brewery (Okolona, 662-305-5907, facebook.com/1817brewery)

Earlier this year, the company that markets itself as North Mississippi’s first brewery debuted the 1817 Brewery Mobile, a refrigerated vehicle the business can use to deliver its products to areas beyond Okolona.

4. Chandeleur Island Brewing Company (2711 14th St., Gulfport, 228-701-9985, chandeleurbrew.com)

Gulfport natives Cammack Roberds and Cain Roberds founded their company in December 2013, which they named in honor of the Chandeleur Islands found near the coast of Mississippi.

5. Colludium Brewing Company (2108 W. 4th St., Hattiesburg, 601-402-7194, colludiumbrewing.com)

Colludium, which Marcus and Christine Cooper founded in Marucs’ hometown of Hattiesburg, offers 100 board games that guests are invited to play at the brewpub.

6. Southern Prohibition Brewing Company (301 Mobile St., Hattiesburg, 601-602-4871, soprobrewing.com)

“So Pro,” as locals call it, offers curbside pickup on canned beers and other merch and sells many of its brews on tap for those who want to sit-in to sip a cold one.

7. The Porter Public House (201 W. Pine St., Hattiesburg, 601-336-9373, theporterpub.com)

In addition to its brews, The Porter showcases a full menu of pub food fare, including all-day breakfast, sandwiches, desserts such as cookie dough egg rolls, and more.

8. Craft Advisory Brewing (1314 Government St., Ocean Springs, 228-334-5000, craftadvisorybrewing.com)

Doubling as a bistro, Craft Advisory offers both a weekday and weekend menu, as well as a loyalty program, wherein customers earn one point for each dollar they spend.

9. Fort Bayou Brewing Company (6616 Rose Farm Road, Ocean Springs, 228-641-4616, facebook.com/fortbayoubrewingcompany)

The micro brewery sells its craft beers at The Cypress Taphouse, a restaurant whose menu includes a number of fried, grilled and smoked dishes, among other items.

10. Key City Brewing Company/Cottonwood Public House (1309 Washington St., Vicksburg, 601-501-7712, keycitybeer; 1311 Washington St., Vicksburg, 601-501-7712, cottonwoodpub.com)

In 2018, Zach and Kaitlyn Erikson founded Key City after being inspired by Belgian brewing traditions they witnessed on their honeymoon. Vicksburg restaurant Cottonwood Public House sells their brews.

11. Lazy Magnolia Brewery (7030 Roscoe-Turner Road, Kiln, 228-467-2727, lazymagnolia.com)

Serving its beers since 2005, the packaging brewery invites customers onto The Porch to sip on one of more than 100 beers while dining on a brick-oven pizza.

12. Macon Brewing Company/Puff Belly’s Brewery Pizza and Grill (478-200-1199; 3179 Mallett Road, D’Iberville, 228-967-7611, see puffbellys.com)

Established in 2018, Macon Brewing Company sells its craft beers through Puff Belly’s, a restaurant specializing in pizza, burgers, kabobs and other grilled food items.

13. Mayhew Junction Brewing Company (106 Eckford Drive, Starkville, 662-546-0510, mayhewjunction.com)

Co-founders Derek and Jean Irby named their brewery after the Crossroads at Mayhew, a place where college students would often go to drink and socialize during a time when Starkville outlawed alcohol.

14. Natchez Brewing Company (207 High St., Natchez, 769-355-2225, natchezbrew.com)

Lisa Miller founded and owns Natchez Brewing Company, which uses recipes for craft beers that her husband Frank Miller created since he discovered a passion for brewing while stationed in Asheville, N.C.

15. Threefoot Brewing (517 23rd Ave., Meridian, see threefootbrewing.com)

Threefoot Brewing distributes its two craft beers—The Local Brown and Imperial Honey—through Mitchell Distributing Company.

16. Fly Llama Brewing (186 Bohn St., Biloxi, 228-207-7757, see flyllamabrewing.com)

“When glasses rise, llamas fly,” so goes the slogan that founder David Reese coined for his brewery. Fly Llama sells both craft beer and hard seltzers at its Biloxi location.

