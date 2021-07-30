Weekend Picks 7-30-2021

Happy Friday, everyone! Another work week down, and the weekend is stretching out in front of us. How are you going to spend it? If you’re anything like me, the news on the COVID front this week may have you a bit shook. And if that’s the case, your plans might be geared more toward take-out and Netflix, which, honestly, doesn’t sound bad at all to me. If you do want to get out and about, though, the city has plenty of options for you. Here are a few I picked to get you started. Check our calendar for the full list. Whatever you do, please be careful out there. It’s surprising how quickly we fell back into old habits once the rules were relaxed, but it’s time to snap back to attention. Mask up and practice social distancing. And if you’re not already vaccinated, please get the vaccine. It’s not going away until we all do.

Habitat for Humanity Tent Sale July 30, noon-5 p.m., July 31, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., at Habitat for Humanity (615 Stonewall St.).

The non-profit home-building organization holds a tent sale featuring office furniture donated by businesses that downsized or relocated during the pandemic. Proceeds from the sale go to support the work of the organization. Items for sale include wooden office furniture, metal desks, rolling chairs, side chairs, cabinets, file cabinets, kitchen items, and contractor materials. All items are in excellent condition. Items must be picked up the day they are purchased. No items are held for later pick up. Cash, credit cards, debit cards and Venmo are accepted. No checks. Sale prices vary.; call 601-353-6060.

Strung Like a Horse July 30, 9 p.m., at Martin's Restaurant & Bar (214 S. State St.).

The Americana band performs at the local bar and music venue. $10 admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-354-9712; find it on Facebook.

Back to School Blast/Vaccine Clinic July 31, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at Word and Worship Church (6286 Hanging Moss Road).

The Jackson church and the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health host a Back-to-School Blast and Vaccine Clinic. Backpacks filled with school supplies are distributed while supplies last. The Pfizer vaccine is available for those who would like to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccines and school supplies are free. Anyone receiving the vaccine on July 31 is eligible to win $100. School age children must be present to receive supplies. Free event; call 601-259-5776; email [email protected] or [email protected].

Northpark House Cup July 31, noon-3 p.m., at NorthPark Center Court (1200 E. County Line Road, Ridgeland).

Northpark holds the event celebrating the birthday of everyone's favorite wizard with the Northpark House Cup Competition. Participants join their favorite house for "magical" classes and earn points through activities and trivia while enjoying music, snacks and giveaways. Costumes are encouraged. Register online to join your house, or be sorted. Free event; call 601-863-2300; email [email protected]; eventbrite.com.

Fusion Coffeehouse Jazz Series July 31, 1-3 p.m., at Fusion Coffeehouse (1111A Highland Colony Parkway, Ridgeland).

Raphael Semmes hosts trumpeter Kimble Funchess as part of the Ridgeland coffeehouse's series of live jazz performances. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-856-6001; fusioncoffeehouse.com.

ZZ Top Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m., at Brandon Amphitheater (8190 Rock Way, Brandon).

The Texas-based blues rock band takes the stage at the Brandon music venue. $29.50-$89.50 ticket price varies by seat location; call 601-724-2726; find it on Facebook.