Weekend Picks 7-16-21

It’s Friday again! Another work week is done and it’s time to enjoy some downtime. It looks like it's going to be hot and muggy (What? Shocking!), and we’re likely to see scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up, as we so often do during the summer. But never fear, we’ve got plenty of events, both indoors and out, to keep you busy and entertained this weekend. Whether you’re looking to hear some music or comedy, visit an open-air market, or support a worthy cause, there’s something for you. Check out our events calendar for the full picture, but here are a few examples you can start with.

Jimbo Mathus July 16, 7:30 p.m., at Duling Hall (622 Duling Ave.)

The singer-songwriter and guitarist performs live at the Jackson music venue. Ticket price TBA; call 601-292-7121; find it on Facebook.

Magnolia Sunset Markets July 17, 4-7 p.m., at Foot Print Farms (4945 South Drive)

The Jackson urban farm hosts the curated market featuring artisans, local produce, food and music. Market will take place on the third Saturday of each month, weather permitting. $5 admission, vendors' prices vary; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Bark @ the 'Park Yappy Hour July 17, 4-7 p.m., at B&B Theatres Ridgeland 14 (250 Ring Road, Ridgeland)

B&B Theatres hosts the event benefiting Rescue Revolution of Mississippi. Guests purchase cocktails and participate in raffles for prizes while their dogs cool off in kiddie pools and receive swag bags. Free admission, drink prices vary; email [email protected]; fb.me.

3 On 3 Basketball Tournament July 17, 4 p.m., at West Jackson Community Garden (Didlake Drive, behind Young World Learning Center)

Wright's Foundation for Better Communities (WFBC) hosts the basketball tournament designed to bring the community together for fellowship and fun. Free refreshments are offered. The price of admission is the donation of school supplies in any amount. Donation of school supplies required for admission; call 769-257-0073; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Big Head Todd & The Monsters July 17, 6 p.m., at Renaissance at Colony Park (1000 Highland Colony Parkway)

The rock band from Colorado performs live as part of the Twilight Concerts at Renaissance series with guests Southern Avenue and South of Eden. Tickets are general admission. Gates open at 5 p.m. No coolers, outside food or beverage, tents or umbrellas allowed. Event takes place rain or shine, no refunds. $25 general admission; call 601-292-7121; find it on Facebook.

