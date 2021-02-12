City Opens Poll-Workers Application, Lynch Street Resurfacing Complete

The City of Jackson seeks 679 poll workers to cover the 82 voting precincts for the April 6 primary, April 27 run-off and June 8 general election for mayor and council seats. Election Commission Chairwoman Linda Sanders told the Jackson Free Press that the poll workers will undergo a preparatory two-hour training on March 27.

"On election days, the poll workers get a hundred dollars (per) day, and the receivers who are returning, the ones that pick up the bags and bring them back, they get a little bit more to assist with their gasoline," she said Thursday. "They get $20 for the class; we stay for two hours, give or take a few minutes."

"All interested parties should contact Kathy Cole, Deputy City Clerk at (601) 960-1033, or Linda Sanders, Chairperson of the Municipal Election Commission at (601) 960-1021 for additional information," the city posted on its Facebook page. Poll workers must live in Jackson and will work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election days.

A total of 21 candidates signified interest in the election at the Feb. 5 deadline.

Lynch Street Repavement Completed

City leaders on Wednesday performed a ribbon-cutting ceremony signifying the completion of the Lynch Street repavement from Robinson Road to U.S. Highway 80. The $2.2-million project started in June, and also included the creation of a new half-mile, multi-use trail between Yarbro Street and Highland Drive. The City of Jackson, Federal Highway Administration and the Mississippi Department of Transportation funded the project with Hemphill Construction Company Inc. as the contractor.

“This trail, along with the road infrastructure improvements, signifies the city's commitment to multi-modal travel throughout our city," Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said at the event. "We have made a commitment that we want to make certain that we improve the infrastructure, but we also improve it in a way that uniquely addresses the quality of life."

"Whether you travel by car, whether you travel by bike, whether you walk, run, or if you use public transportation, (you) can enjoy that and take advantage of that in our city. That is important, not only for the quality of life but is important to the growth and vitality of our city."

“This project has many benefits, from a smoother ride on Lynch Street to the new multi-use path that will improve the health and wellbeing of our citizens in Jackson,” Central Transportation District Commissioner Willie Simmons said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be a part of these improvements that will positively impact the health of our citizens in more ways than one, and promote economic development throughout the community.”

A Trail Connecting the City

Director of Planning and Development Jordan Hillman said at the ceremony that the "little-J trail" lies where a rail track used to be.



"That rail bed actually goes all the way to the backside of (Jackson State University) and clears out the edge of the city limits near Buddy Butts Park," Hillman said. "And the end goal of this project in phases is actually to connect where we stand today all the way through JSU, through downtown to the museum trail and to give us a trunk line through the whole city."

Hillman said the trails add to the transportation option, offers an opportunity for health improvement and recreation, and will incentivize development.

"These trail systems across the country, whether it be Atlanta, Memphis, Charlotte, anywhere you go, have created economic-development opportunities," she said. "They've created amenities that have driven people to want to live near them."



"And it's with our hopes that over the next two years, we will start to connect points from here to the museum trial, to the zoo, to Fondren, to Belhaven, into many points throughout the whole city, so that you actually have a system that works for transportation and recreation collectively."

The director said her department has already identified and started preliminary plan to continue the trail's extension from the U.S. Highway 80 to JSU where the Dr. Robert Smith Parkway trail connects to downtown. "And then it's a short skip over to the museum trail; So we are not far from achieving this dream," she added, saying that part of the project would happen over the next two years.

