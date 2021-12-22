Holiday Treats and Fun for Everyone to Close 2021

Jack Frost promises to stop nipping at our noses by this weekend, with forecasts currently showing warmer weather through the end of the year. For those wanting to take advantage of the weather to safely venture out and check out what the metro has to offer this holiday season, the Jackson Free Press has assembled a sampling of food and event news tips to browse. Read below, and happy holidays.

The Strawberry Cafe (107 Depot Drive, Madison; 601-856-3822)

The Strawberry Cafe's catering menu serves four to six people and includes items such as chicken or shrimp alfredo, pasta creole, shrimp and grits, chicken marinara, shrimp pasta, shrimp etouffee and more. The restaurant also sells a variety of salads, iced tea by the gallon, caramel pie and cheesecake by the slice, and bread pudding. For more information, visit strawberrycafemadison.com.

Elvie's Restaurant (809 Manship St., 601-863-8828)

Elvie's is offering a five-course, prix-fixe New Year's Eve dinner with two seatings, each two hours long. The first seating begins at 6 p.m. while the second seating begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person and include a complimentary glass of sparkling wine plus optional wine pairings and caviar.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 601-863-8828 or visit elviesrestaurant.com.

1908 Provisions (734 Fairview St., 601-948-3429)

The Fairview Inn's 1908 Provisions restaurant is offering both a Christmas Eve feast and a New Year's Eve dinner. Tickets are $55 per person for both events. Reservations are required to ensure social distancing.

The Christmas Eve dinner menu includes items such as fresh lump crab cake, charred gulf oysters, tuna carpaccio, lobster bisque, roasted prime rib, roast turkey, pan-seared halibut, sauteed scallops, cherry and chocolate Buche de Noel, apple tart tatin and more.

The New Year's Eve dinner menu includes smoked Scottish salmon deviled eggs, creamed wild mushrooms, prime beef tenderloin, Maine lobster tail, pan-seared Muscovy duck breast, sauteed panko-crusted black grouper, linguine pasta with Cajun shrimp and littleneck clams and more.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 601-948-3429 or visit fairviewinn.com/1908provisions.

Bravo! Italian Restaurant and Bar (4500 Interstate 55 N., Highland Village, Suite 244, 601-982-8111)

On New Year's Eve, Bravo will be holding a special dinner with seatings at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The early seating is $85 per person, while the late seating is $95 per person and includes extra champagne or a sparkling cider toast and celebratory sparklers. Each seating also offers optional wine flights for an additional $35.

The prix-fixe dinner menu includes duck rillettes, beet and horseradish cured salmon gravlax, root vegetable bisque, lobster ravioli, roasted pork belly and raspberry galette.

For information or to make a reservation, call 601-982-8111 or visit bravobuzz.com.

Hickory Pit (1491 Canton Mart Road, 601-956-7079)

The Hickory Pit's catering menu includes items such as smoked turkey, desserts, ribs and sides. Customers can pick up catering orders at any time during normal business hours on New Year's Eve.

The Hickory Pit will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. that day. For more information, call 601-956-7079 or visit the restaurant's Facebook page.

The Hungry Goat (1006 Top St., Suite F, Flowood, 769-233-8539)

The Hungry Goat's holiday party menu includes apple pork tenderloin, steak tenders, charcuterie trays, butternut squash soup, seafood gumbo, French leek soup, lemon broccolini, bacon-wrapped asparagus, bacon ranch cheese balls, dessert trays, dips and more. All items are a la carte, and customers must place their catering orders at least 24 hours in advance. For more information or to place an order, call 769-233-8539.

Primos Cafe (515 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland, 601-898-3600; 2323 Lakeland Drive, Flowood, 601-936-3398; 201 Baptist Drive, Madison, 601-853-3350; primoscafe.com)

The holiday menu at Primos includes whole turkey or ham, cornbread dressing, giblet gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls by the dozen, sweet potato casserole, squash casserole, green bean casserole, broccoli au gratin, mashed potatoes sweet potato pie, lemon ice box pie and other items.

Primos' dinner package costs $180 and serves 10 to 12 people. Pick-up dates for orders are Wednesday, Dec. 22, though Friday, Dec. 24. Customers must pick up their orders by 5 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 23 and by noon on Dec. 24.

The restaurant will also serve a special Christmas Eve breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 24.

Nandy's Candy (1220 E. Northside Drive, Suite 380, 601-362-9553, nandys-candy.myshopify.com)

Nandy's Christmas offerings include hot chocolate bombs, chocolate Santas and reindeer, chocolate-covered oreos, holiday-themed boxed chocolates, decorated candied apples and more.

Robby Peoples at Martin's Downtown's 17th Annual Christmas Show

Delta Blues Robby Peoples will perform at Martin's Downtown's (214 S. State St.) 17th annual Christmas show on Saturday, Dec. 25. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the show starts at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular

Thalia Mara Hall (255 E. Pascagoula St.) will host the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Wednesday, Dec. 22. The event features famous holiday songs from the Cirque Musica performing troupe. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information, call 601-960-1537 or visit cirquemusica.com.

Christmas in Canton

The City of Canton will host its annual Christmas in Canton celebration every night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Thursday, Dec. 23. Events include storytime with Mrs. Claus, cider, singalongs, photo opps with Christmas characters, rides, concessions and more. For more information, visit cantontourism.com or find the event on Facebook.

Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree Drug Prevention Event

Hinds Behavioral Health Services (3450 US-80) will host the Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree Drug Prevention Event on Thursday, Dec. 23, beginning at 10 p.m. The event features free food, hot chocolate, eggnog, music, prevention resources and door prizes.

On Wednesday, Dec. 22, the organization is also hosting an Ice Cream Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon, featuring parfaits, waffles a la mode and ice cream from Ice & Vice in Madison. $5 from every ticket sold will go into Ice and Vice’s transportation scholarship fund, which helps teens and young adults that are in foster care or have aged out of the system secure a reliable vehicle.

Tickets for both events are $20 each. For more information, call 601-321-2400 or visit hbhs9.com.

Holiday Yoga Flow Benefiting CASA MS

M Theory Yoga (118 W. Jackson St. C, Ridgeland) will host a Holiday Yoga Flow event on Friday, Dec. 24 at 9 a.m. on behalf of Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, a non-profit organization that advocates for abused and neglected children in Mississippi. The event is open to the public with a suggested donation of $10. The event will feature a yoga flow, a boutique sale, holiday treats, giveaways and more. For more information or to register, visit MTheoryYoga.com.

New Year's Eve Glow Party

The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science will host its New Year's Eve Glow Party, featuring food and drinks, a live nocturnal animal show, a photo booth, games and more.

Other events include a 1,000-balloon drop, a black light dance party, a glow stick trail hike, glow-in-the-dark bowling and hopscotch games and special tornado and hurricane-themed museum exhibits.

Visitors must buy tickets in advance by noon on Dec. 31, as tickets will not be sold at the door. Tickets are $8 per person for museum members and $10 per person for non-members. Children age 2 and under get in free. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/nyeglowparty2021.

For more information, call 601-576-6000 or email at [email protected]

