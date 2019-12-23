New Year’s Catering & Event Guide

Broad Street Baking Company (4465 Interstate 55 N., Suite 101, 601-362-2900)

This holiday season, Broad Street will have treats like Christmas cookie kits, Christmas wreath king cakes, iced sugar cookies and gingerbread men. Customers should place orders at least 48 hours in advance. For more information, visit broadstbakery.com.

BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 244, 601-982-8111)

This holiday season, BRAVO! will take customers' favorite serving platters and build an antipasto tray on it. To order, call 601-982-8111. BRAVO! Will also host a New Year's Eve on Tuesday, Dec. 31, starting at 6:30 p.m. The dinner will feature six courses that guests can pair with wines for an additional cost. The early seating from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. is $70 per person and the late seating from 9 p.m. to midnight is $85 per person and includes a Champagne or sparkling cider toast and sparklers.

Hickory Pit (1491 Canton Mart Road, 601-956-7079)

For Christmas, Hickory Pit will have smoked turkeys and pies such as pecan and Hershey's.

Primos Cafe (2323 Lakeland Drive, Flowood, 601-936-3701; 515 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland, 601-898-3600; 201 Baptist Drive, Madison, 601-853-3340)

Primos Cafe will have dinner packages that serve 10-12 and include a choice of whole turkey or ham, cornbread dressing, giblet gravy, a large vegetable, cranberry sauce, 12 dinner rolls and a choice of pie. Vegetable selections include sweet potato, squash or green bean casseroles, butter peas and more. Pies include lemon ice box, sweet potato and pecan. Primos also has holiday catering for the office. For more information, visit primoscafe.com/holiday.

The Prickly Hippie (500 Highway 51, Suite F, Ridgeland, 601-910-6730)

The Prickly Hippie has holiday preorder items such as iced sugar cookies, a Christmas morning breakfast bundle with items such as a quiche, biscuits and 10 mixed-flavor mini Pop-Tarts. The keto option includes a crustless quiche, six keto bagels and six keto cream-cheese danishes, and decorate-your-own cookies kit and more. For more information, visit pricklyhippie.com.

Heavenly Sweetz (126 Keener Ave., 601-291-1179)

For the holidays, Heavenly Sweetz will have pound cakes, two-layer cakes and more.

Kimmiesweett (1149 Old Fannin Road, 601-720-9774)

For Christmas, Kimmiesweett will have 8-inch round cakes in flavors like strawberry, coconut and Italian cream; pies such as chocolate silk and sweet potato; cobblers like apple and blackberry; cheesecake like turtle and strawberry; and other desserts such as pound cake, cupcakes and banana pudding.

Nandy's Candy (1220 E. Northside Drive, Suite 380, 601-362-9553)

Nandy's holiday menu includes handmade marshmallows, Nutter Butter Rudy cookies covered in chocolate, keepsake boxes filled with chocolate and more. For more information, visit nandyscandy.com.

The Pig & Pint (3139 N. State St., 601-326-6070)

The Pig & Pint's holiday menu includes smoked meats such as whole turkey and Pepsi-Cola-glazed ribs; sides such as collard greens and smoked green beans; and desserts like bananas Foster banana pudding. For more information, visit pigandpint.com.

Campbell's Bakery (3013 N. State St., 601-362-4628)

For the holiday season, Campbell's Bakery will have treats such as Christmas-themed teacakes and petit-fours.

Sugar Magnolia Takery (5417 Highway 25, Suite F, Flowood, 601-992-8110)

Sugar Magnolia has dessert trays that feature treats such as dipped and decorated pretzel sticks, chess squares, brownies and macaroons; treats such as gingerbread men and themed petit-fours; desserts like brownies, bars and Bundt cakes; plain, strawberry, blueberry or turtle cheesecake; meats like herb-roasted turkey, and pork and beef tenderloins; sides such as cornbread dressing, green bean casserole and cheesy broccoli rice; and more. For more information, visit sugarmagnoliatakery.com.

Barrelhouse (3009 N. State St., 769-216-3167)

The bar's Tacky Christmas Party is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23. The event will include prizes for holiday attire from Barrelhouse and Cathead Distillery, and Chad Wesley will play starting at 7 p.m. Barrelhouse will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lounge 114 (100 E. Capitol St., 769-257-6223)

On Dec. 31, Lounge 114 will host a New Year's Eve celebration. The event includes party favors, Champagne, food, music, and guests have a chance to win a cruise for two. The doors open at 8 p.m. For more information, find the business on Facebook.

Names & Faces Lounge (224 E. Capitol St., 601-955-5285)

Names & Faces will host its Ugly Sweater Party on Saturday, Dec. 21. For more information, find the business on Facebook.

Hal & Mal's (200 Commerce St., 601-948-0888)

Hal & Mal's will host its annual Krystal Ball and Catfish Drop from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Dec. 31. The party will have a large screen playing music videos, and a DJ and karaoke, and the Raphael Semmes Jazz Quartet will play from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event includes food and a Champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $25 per person.

Fenian's Pub (901 E. Fortification St., 601-948-0055)

Fenian's will host a New Year's Eve party on Dec. 31. Risko and Friends will perform from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Crazy Cat Eat Up (1491 Canton Mart Road, 601-957-1441)

For New Year's Eve, Crazy Cat will host a dinner with a menu of dishes such as pimento cheese, butternut squash bisque, pork meatballs with a creole tomato sauce and tobacco onions, garlic-rosemary beef tenderloin and Nutella mousse cake. Seatings are at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The dinner is $65 per person. For more information, find the restaurant on Facebook.

Vibe Jackson (6390 Ridgewood Road, 769-233-8713)

Vibe Jackson will host "how vibe stole Christmas" with performances from r&b groups Imastarr, soulofdasip, Lou writer and Rico Charms. The event begins at 7 p.m. A karaoke party is from 10 p.m. to midnight. For more information, find the business on Facebook.

Last Call (1428 Old Square Road, 601-713-2700)

Last Call's UGLY Sweater Tuesday is Tuesday, Dec. 24, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Guests who wear ugly sweaters get a shot. The bar will have $5 CIROC White Grape vodka and $6 Gentlemen Jack whiskey. Last Call will have a full menu, and the kitchen is open until 2 a.m. For more information, find the event on Facebook. On Wednesday, Dec. 25, Last Call will host its annual Christmas giveaway, which will include $500 in gift card prizes. Specials include $4 Ketel One Citroen and $5 Jack Apple. The doors open at 6 p.m., and the event begins at 9 p.m.

1908 Provisions (734 Fairview St., 601-948-3429)

1908 will have a Christmas Eve dinner with a four-course prix fixe menu on Tuesday, Dec. 24, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Guests can also order from the regular menu. For more information, find the business on Facebook.

Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Drive, 601-576-6000)

The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science will hosts its "Going Extinct" New Year's Eve Glow Party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 31. The event will feature a black light dance party, a nocturnal animal show, a glow-stick trail hike, special cupcakes with glow-in-the-dark dinosaurs, activities and more. For members, tickets are $8 per person ages 3 and up and $10 for nonmembers. Children 2 and under get in free. T&J Concessions will be on site and Anderson Square will do face painting.

Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd., 601-981-5469)

MCM will host its Noon Year's Eve event on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event includes countdowns at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and a grand finale at noon with confetti canons, a balloon drop and music. Throughout the day, children can make their own party hats and noise makers, write wishes for the coming year and play games. Galexie Glister and Marshall the Fire Truck Pup from "Paw Patrol" will also be onsite.

Martin's Downtown (214 State St., 601-354-9712)

Martin's will have a New Year's Eve party that will feature a performance from The Captain Midnight Band. The doors open at 9 p.m., and the show begins at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10, and the show is for ages 18 and up.

4th Avenue Lounge (209 S. Lamar St., 855-246-9636)

4th Avenue will host a New Year's Eve party on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Party packages are available.

Johnny T's Bistro & Blues (538 N. Farish St., 601-954-1323)

On Monday, Dec. 23, Jackson Professionals Group will host "Let's Jingle & Mingle Holiday Social" from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. JPG will be collected gently worn or new children's coats to give to children in need. For more information, find the event on Facebook. Johnny T's will host a New Year' Eve celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Clinton Babers will perform during the event. The party also features a free seafood buffet and Champagne toast at midnight.

Fleet Feet Jackson (500 Highway 51, Suite Z, Ridgeland; 153 Ridge Way, Suite C, Flowood)

Fleet Feet will host the "Santa Chaser Run" on Tuesday, Dec. 24, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Santa will begin running at 8 a.m., and the course is three miles. Runners can dress in holiday attire and will get breakfast afterward. Fleet Feet will open early for last-minute shopping. The business will also collect gently used running shoes to donate to The Pair Tree, which provides shoes for those in need in the Jackson metro area.