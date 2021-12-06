Habitat ReStore, Homestead for the Holidays and Holiday Pop-up Shop

Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area recently announced the grand opening of its new Habitat ReStore on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The ReStore will be an 8,000-square-foot retail space inside Habitat’s headquarters at 615 Stonewall St. in Jackson. The grand opening celebration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. will include refreshments and sales throughout the day.

The purpose of the ReStore is to resell construction and household-related items that businesses, companies and individuals donate to Habitat, a release from the organization says, with profits supporting Habitat projects. The ReStore will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Because the inventory of the ReStore depends on donations, inventory will vary. Customers looking to see what is in stock can visit the ReStore Facebook page.

The ReStore has begun seeking donations and recruiting volunteers. To donate to the ReStore or to view donation guidelines, visit habitatmca.org. To volunteer in the ReStore, call 601-353-6060. The first volunteer orientation will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Homestead for the Holidays at the Ag Museum

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host "Homestead for the Holidays" on Thursday, Dec. 9, and Friday, Dec. 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. both nights.

Visitors will be able to view demonstrations depicting life and Christmas during the late 1800s in the museum's Small Town and Fortenberry-Parkman Farmstead exhibits. The event will also feature a sampler breakfast for supper, storytime with Mrs. Claus and photo opportunities with Santa Claus and Rudolph.

Carousel and train rides will also be available as well as hands-on historic crafts and live music throughout the grounds. The Ag Museum's Small Town Print Shop is also creating limited-edition postcards for the event.

General admission is $7 per person. For more information, call 601-432-4500 or email [email protected].

Holiday Pop-up Shop at Mount Helm

LizNicole and Twin Botanicals are hosting a Holiday Pop-Up Shop on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Mount Helm Baptist Church (300 East Church St.) in Jackson from noon to 4 p.m. More than 20 local small businesses are participating in the event, selling jewelry, clothing, custom cups and more.

The event will also feature ribs and smoked turkey legs from Retta’s Kitchen, burgers and wings from Kimyata’s Kitchen, music by DJ Lil Walt and an animal petting zoo for all ages.

Admission to the event is free. For more information, email [email protected] or [email protected].