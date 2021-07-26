Nissan Café at Two Mississippi Museums, Habitat Tent Sale and WellsFest 2021

Nick Wallace, founder of Nick Wallace Culinary and Nick Wallace Catering and chef partner at the Capital Club of Jackson, opened a new restaurant called Nissan Café at the Two Mississippi Museums (222 N. St.) in Jackson on Tuesday, July 20.

Nissan Café offers an assortment of Southern and French-inspired cuisine, a release from the Two Mississippi Museums says. The restaurant is located in the Nancy and Ray Neilsen Hall of History on the museum grounds.



Wallace served as a chef at the James Beard House in New York City and previously served as executive chef at the King Edward Hotel and Mississippi Museum of Art in downtown Jackson. He also operates CHURN Creameries 2022 and is a spokesperson for Bens Original and the non-profit Creativity Kitchen.



Café hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit mdah.ms.gov/2MM or nickwallaceculinary.com.

Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area Tent Sale

Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area will host a tent sale on Friday, July 30, from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, July 31, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will take place at Habitat’s office at 615 Stonewall Street, one mile from State Street and half a block from Bailey Avenue.

Items for sale include wooden office furniture, metal desks, rolling chairs, side chairs, cabinets, four drawer file cabinets, lateral file cabinets, miscellaneous office furniture including side tables and lamps, office kitchen items such as racks and household items, contractor materials, paint and more.

Local businesses that were downsizing or relocating during the pandemic donated the items on sale to support HHMCA, a release from the organization says. Proceeds from the sale will go toward paying the higher costs of building materials for all Habitat projects.

Habitat will accept cash, credit cards, debit cards and Venmo, but not checks. Items must be removed the day they are purchased, and HHMCA will not hold items for later pick up. Helpers on site will assist in loading items. For more information, call 601-353-6060.

WellsFest 2021

Wells Church (2019 Bailey Ave.) in Jackson announced that it will hold its 2021 WellsFest event on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Jamie Fowler Boyll Park 1398 Lakeland Drive). Proceeds from the event will benefit Grace House Services of Jackson.

The annual music festival includes a children’s play area, creative activities, pony rides and hayrides, a pet parade, a silent auction, food trucks, arts and crafts, a plant sale, live music from Jackson bands and more.

Admission and parking will be free. Wellsfest is an alcohol- and drug-free event. For more information, visit wellsfest.org.