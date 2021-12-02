Scholarship Funds, Women's Business Center and Fanraiser Challenge at JSU

John Nau, president and chief executive officer of Silver Eagle Distributors, L.P., bestowed $1 million to Jackson State University to support STEM scholarships and to name the atrium in the JSU College of Science, Engineering and Technology building after Brig. Gen. Robert Crear, a 1975 graduate of JSU.

Crear majored in mathematics and received his commission as an officer through the Army ROTC Program at JSU. He served on the ground in Iraq as Commander of Task Force Restore Iraqi Oil, an organization he established, trained and led in 2003. In 2005, Crear organized and served as Commander of Task Force Hope, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ $14.6 Billion infrastructure recovery and restoration effort in Mississippi and Louisiana after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

JSU inducted Crear into the JSU Alumni Hall of Fame in 2010. In June 2016, he joined the Army’s inaugural class of the National Reserve Officer Training Corps Hall of Fame and the Jackson State University ROTC Hall of Fame. Crear is also a current member of the JSU Development Foundation, Inc.

Crear is president and CEO of the Crear Group LLC, a governmental-relations and business-development consulting firm in his native Vicksburg. He and Nau serve together on the board of directors for the Friends of the Vicksburg National Military Park.

JSU will use the gift funds to award scholarships to students majoring in science, technology, engineering and math, including those enrolled in JSU’s ROTC program.

JSU Opens New Women's Business Center

Jackson State University recently announced the opening of its new Women's Business Center, with a grand opening celebration scheduled for January 2022. The center, located in suite 332 on the third floor in the College of Business, will provide business services to women seeking federal contract dollars as women-owned small businesses and economically disadvantaged, women-owned small businesses.

The WBC will offer confidential one-on-one counseling, low-cost training, networking, free workshops, technical assistance and mentoring to women entrepreneurs on business development topics, as well as information about business startup, financial reporting and procurement.

Services are open to women who are U.S. citizens and own and control at least 51% of a small business that is in the legal form of an individual proprietorship, partnership, limited liability company, S Corporation or C Corporation. Nonprofits are ineligible, as are debarred or suspended firms or firms that debarred or suspended individuals own. Businesses must operate primarily within the U.S. or make a significant contribution to the U.S. economy through payment of taxes or use of American products, materials or labor.

For more information, call 601-979-4186 or email [email protected].

JSU Wins Fanraiser Challenge Against Southern University

Jackson State University recently won a third consecutive victory over Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, La., during the annual “10K in 10 Days Fanraiser Challenge.” The JSU Tigers partnered with the Jackson United Way to raise $6,322.90. Southern University partnered with Capital Area United Way in Baton Rouge to raise $1,275. The two universities raised a combined $7,597.90.

All proceeds will go to the Capital Area United Way disaster recovery fund, which provides assistance to families and communities in the Baton Rouge area impacted by Hurricane Ida.

For more information about Capital Area United Way’s disaster recovery fund, visit cauw.org/disaster. For more information about United Way of the Capital Area, visit myunitedway.com.