Weekend Picks 8-20-21

Another Friday has come around—another work week done. We know you’re probably itching to have some weekend fun, but if you’re like us, you’re probably also wondering what kind of activities are safe to take part in right now. To try to help out with that, we’ve picked out a few goings-on in the area this weekend that are either virtual, outdoors, or in venues that have established COVID-19 protocols to help keep their patrons safe. Whatever you decide to do this weekend, be sure and check out the COVID safety rules at any locations you visit, as many are changing in the face of the current crisis situation. And to paraphrase Dr. Dobbs, remember that you can never completely eliminate the risk of being exposed, but you can usually make choices to mitigate that risk.

Kerwin Claiborne Aug. 20-21, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m., at Chuckles Comedy House (6479 Ridgewood Court Drive)

The comedian known for his comedic Instagram and social-media content performs at the Jackson comedy club. Two-purchase minimum at all shows. No refunds or exchanges. $27.50 general admission, $45 VIP; jackson.chucklescomedyhouse.com.

AT&T Presents: Makers in Their Spaces–Rob Cooper Aug. 21, 10 a.m., Virtual (Instagram Live)

Stained-glass artist Rob Cooper offers viewers a virtual tour of his studio and the opportunity to learn about his creative process and see some of his current works in progress. The event can be viewed live on Instagram Live, Facebook Live or YouTube. Free; instagram.com/msmuseumart.

Magnolia Sunset Markets Aug. 21, 4-7 p.m., at Foot Print Farms (4945 South Drive)

The Jackson urban farm hosts the curated market featuring artisans, local produce, food and music. Market will take place on the third Saturday of each month, weather permitting. $5 admission, find it on Facebook.

Jordy Searcy Aug. 21, 6:30 p.m., at Duling Hall (622 Duling Ave.)

The Nashville-based singer-songwriter performs at the Fondren music venue. $12 admission; ardenland.net.

