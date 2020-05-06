COVID-19 Growing Near State’s Meat Processing Plants

The Mississippi State Health Department is investigating a growing number of COVID-19 cases in counties housing Mississippi’s meat-processing facilities, although State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs says not enough evidence exists to explicitly tie the growing infections to the state’s meat industry.

“We're ramping up our investigations,” Dobbs said at yesterday’s daily COVID-19 press event. “Although we're seeing a large number of cases in the local areas of these plants, most of the cases that we're finding in these areas do not work for poultry processors.”

“There's something that is happening in the communities. Whether or not there's a component of it coming from these industries is plausible, but there's clearly a lot more going on that we need to dig in on to try to make sure that those communities have what they need.”

Still, Gov. Tate Reeves and Dobbs both acknowledged the sharp rise in cases in both Scott and Leake counties, areas with large meatpacking facilities and large Hispanic populations, who are overrepresented in the spread of the virus among those communities, as The Clarion-Ledger first reported last week.

‘I'm Calling on All Mississippi Business Owners to Be Smart’

The Jackson Free Press asked Reeves about the impact his new order opening the state’s restaurants for dine-in services may have on workers currently receiving unemployment benefits. The governor has ordered Mississippians over age 65 and those with immune-system compromising health issues to still shelter at home, even during the new loosening of restrictions, he explained.

“If you fit into that vulnerable category, however, there is a shelter-in-place (order) for those that are over the age of 65 and those that have pre-existing conditions,” he said during Tuesday’s press briefing. “And so, again, I'm calling on all Mississippi business owners to be smart and to work with your employees if there is a legitimate issue.”

However, for those who live with or care for an immunocompromised person, as well as the rest of the state’s restaurant workers, Reeves promised that a direct answer from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security was forthcoming. But the governor also instructed Mississippians to take the opportunity to work.

“What I would suggest to individuals is if your employer is trying to put you back to work, I think it is a very wise thing for you to go back to work,” Reeves said.

Reeves: Trump Says Governors Control CARES Money

The governor also revisited his feud with legislative leadership over who possesses the authority to appropriate the $1.25 billion in CARES Act funds, currently on track for transfer into a Legislature-controlled fund after last week’s near-unanimous vote.

Reeves, who appointed the Restart Commission of mostly campaign donors to recommend how the funds are spent, suggested he would veto the transfer-bill amendment, while acknowledging that the Legislature has the power to override his veto. “I had a great conversation yesterday with Vice President (Mike) Pence. He made it very clear that it is the Trump Administration's position that the CARES Act is to be administered by the governors of each state,” Reeves said.

Later, Reeves read from a letter from White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Douglas Hoelscher. “It says, and I quote, ‘I have consulted with the U.S. Department of Treasury, and based on their interpretation, the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Acts—also known as CARES Act … for state governments, is intended to be administered by the governor of each state.’”

It is the position of the Legislature’s leadership, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, that appropriations authority for the CARES money lies with Mississippi’s House and Senate before the governor may administer the delivery of any funds.

State intern Julian Mills contributed to this report.

