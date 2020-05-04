Reeves: State Will Continue Reopening, Despite Not Meeting White House Criteria

The steady reopening of Mississippi will continue today, at odds with White House gating criteria and the concerns of many health experts in Mississippi and abroad. Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Twitter this morning that “Today at 2:30, we will announce some additional steps to continue reopening Mississippi safely,” acknowledging the state would not be returning to “100%” immediately.

The tweet follows a weekend appearance on Fox News Sunday, where Reeves defended his plans to continue relaxing restrictions on Mississippians even after Friday’s record-breaking 397 new detections. “We got a large number of tests that came in from out-of-state private labs,” Reeves said, calling the huge spike Friday morning a “one-day blip.”

Wallace asked the governor if Mississippi should open in spite of the White House’s proposed gating criteria, which require a 14-day downward trajectory of both influenza-like illnesses and COVID-like illnesses, as well as a 14-day downward trajectory of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. Mississippi’s COVID-19 trajectory is mostly steady, showing a daily growth of over 200 cases through much of the last few weeks.

Reeves suggested Mississippi is not like other states. “You have to understand that Mississippi is different from New York, and Mississippi is different from New Jersey,” Reeves said. “What we have seen is for the last 35 to 40 days, we’ve been between 200 and 300 cases without a spike. Our hospital system is not stressed. We have less than 100 people in our state on ventilators.”

LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, tweeted today that “[t]he numbers of COVID-19 positive patients, hospitalizations, and deaths are increasing. We have not hit our peak. We are not on the other side of this.” Her words challenge earlier claims from Reeves and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs that Mississippi was in the “plateau” of its peak.

As of press time, the Mississippi State Department of Health has yet to provide today’s new reports of COVID-19 detections. This article will be updated when the numbers are public. New cases slumped over the weekend, with Sunday bringing only 109 new reports of coronavirus disease, though deaths have remained steady about roughly 10 per day.

