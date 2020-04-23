Black Women May Be Hardest Hit As COVID-19 Cases Pass 5,000, 201 Deaths

Mississippi now has more than 200 deaths and well over 5,000 cases of COVID-19 as of yesterday, only five days after reaching 4,000. The Mississippi State Department of Health announced 259 new confirmed cases today for a new statewide total of 5,153. Eight additional deaths bring the state to 201 total fatalities from coronavirus.

Meantime, Gov. Tate Reeves signalled the likelihood that Mississippi’s shelter-in-place order would end for parts of Mississippi soon, including businesses previously considered non-essential. The governor did indicate that the order may continue for Mississippians with underlying conditions that are known to exacerbate the danger of the virus.

Q&A with Dr. Thomas Dobbs on Racial Inequity of COVID-19 in Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs spoke with the Jackson Free Press in a phone interview on April 22, discussing at length the racial health disparities the COVID-19 crisis exposes. He described the steps the Mississippi State Department of Health is taking to address them in the future.

Demographic and gender disparities, which show a disproportionate impact on black Mississippians, remained steady through the first month of the virus’ spread. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs confirmed in an interview with the Jackson Free Press yesterday that MSDH believes the two numbers are correlated, suggesting the heaviest burden in the state could be on black women in particular.

Dobbs believes employment trends are likely at play in Mississippi’s diagnosis and fatality trends. “There have been several different proposed reasons for the sex imbalance. One of them that is probably most relevant is going to be who works in public-facing (jobs), especially like in restaurants and in convenience stores like that. A lot of that is women. A lot of black women,” the state health officer said.

New data also details the spread of COVID-19 in the state’s long-term care facilities. MSDH now breaks out the number of infections per county, rather than just the number of total facilities with outbreaks. The detailed numbers reveal some correlation between counties with higher-than-average death rates and those with extensive outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Lauderdale is the heaviest hit county in the state, both in its 18 deaths and its 64 cases of the virus in its long-term care facilities.

Read the JFP’s coverage of COVID-19 at jacksonfreepress.com/covid19. Get more details on preventive measures here. Read about announced closings and delays in Mississippi here. Read MEMA’s advice for a COVID-19 preparedness kit here.

Email information about closings and other vital related logistical details to [email protected].

Email state reporter Nick Judin, who is covering COVID-19 in Mississippi, at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @nickjudin. Seyma Bayram is covering the outbreak inside the capital city and in the criminal-justice system. Email her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @seymabayram0.