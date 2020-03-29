Sunday, March 29: MSDH Reports 95 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 New Death, Up to 74 Counties

Mississippi today officially added more COVID-19 cases than it did yesterday, with the Mississippi State Department of Health confirming 95 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for a new total of 758 cases and 14 fatalities. Today, Carroll (county seats Carrollton and Vaiden), Claiborne (county seat Port Gibson) and Warren (county seat Vicksburg), bringing the total number of counties reporting cases to 74 of 82.

The new death is in Wilkinson County (county seat Woodville) in southwest Mississippi. Hinds County (containing the state capital), added 11 new cases to bring its MSDH-confirmed total to 66 cases. The tri-county Jackson metro (Hinds, Rankin, Madison) has 138 confirmed cases.

MSDH reported one new case each for neighboring Claiborne and Warren counties in the western part of the state. UMMC and MSDH announced this weekend that they will have a one-day, drive-thru COVID-19 testing site set up in Vicksburg, the county seat of Warren county, as well as in the Mississippi Delta town of Greenwood, in LeFlore County, which shows 15 cases to date.

Both of those testing facilities will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31. In order to be tested, you must first be screened using the C Spire Telehealth app; if you don't have a smartphone, you can call 601-496-7200.

Along with triage for mobile testing units, UMMC and C Spire offer free telehealth consultation for Mississippians who believe they may have the virus. If you have a fever, respiratory issues or known exposure to COVID-19, you can consult a UMMC clinician via the C Spire Telehealth app, available for Android and iPhone.

MSDH has also published a list of local testing providers around the state.

The third new county added, Carroll County, also reported one new case. Thus far, the populous DeSoto county, just south of Memphis, Tenn., has the most cases reported by MSDH at 71.

