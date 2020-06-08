With 498 Cases, Mississippi’s Sees Largest COVID-19 Day as Storm Threatens

Today sets a new record for COVID-19 as a Mississippi State Department of Health report shows 498 new confirmed cases and 20 new deaths for Sunday as of 6 p.m. Nine of those deaths is from earlier death certificates.

Today’s record number of cases follows May 30’s previous record of 438.

The report comes as Mississippi has fully reopened following Gov. Tate Reeve’s “Safe Return” order on June 1. The order allowed all travel and business to resume in the state. Long-term-care facility outbreaks—in which one or more residents or staff members show COVID-19 infection—are currently at 106.

The total number of cases in the state has now reached 17,768. The death toll is now 837, with 34 Mississippians losing their lives to the virus since the Jackson Free Press last reported numbers on Thursday.

The record high follows Jackson’s record-breaking protest on Saturday, hosting numbers of protesters not seen in the state since 1964. The vast majority of the protesters wore masks.

It remains to be seen if the Memorial Day reopening of the state is linked to the fluctuating numbers seen throughout the last week.

In contrast to Monday’s report, the weekend saw a slight dip in COVID-19 cases and deaths. On Friday the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 209 new confirmed infections and nine new deaths. Saturday’s report showed 265 cases and eight fatalities, and Sunday’s showed 236 cases and six deaths.

Meantime, an encroaching tropical storm could complicate COVID-19 distancing and safety precautions even further.

Gov. Tate Reeves visited the Gulf Coast on Friday to give his daily press meeting amid preparations for what is now Tropical Depression Cristobal. From the Harrison County Emergency Operations Center, Reeves held hope that the storm would spare Mississippi from any major damage. “Hopefully it will drop a little bit of rain and then get out of here, and then we can get back to the business,” the governor said.

Emergency shelters will be open to the public amid Cristobal, though masks and social distancing will be mandatory. Reeves also urged Mississippians to take shelter elsewhere if able. “We also want to encourage those Mississippians who can avoid going to shelters to please try to avoid doing so, for instance, if you've got family 30 or 40 miles north, try to go visit with your family,” Reeves said.

