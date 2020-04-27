More Than 6,000 COVID-19 Cases in Mississippi as ‘Safer at Home’ Order Kicks In

Mississippi saw 183 official new coronavirus cases and two deaths as of 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, bringing the total number of statewide cases to 6,094 and the death count to 229.

The Mississippi State Department of Health now tracks cases by race, and announced that 3,168 cases have been African Americans, 2,034 white and 892 other or under investigation. Of the total deaths, 139 have been African Americans, and 89 have been white.

African Americans currently make up 52 percent of reported cases and 60.7 percent of reported deaths, even though they comprise 38% of the population. The most heavily affected age group for reported cases remains people aged 40 to 69, while 70- to 79-year-olds continue to account for the largest number of deaths by specific age group.

People age 60 to 69 currently account for the largest number of hospitalizations in the state, with people age 70 to 79 being the next most heavily affected group. Roughly 76.8 percent of investigated cases have resulted in hospitalizations.

The MSDH Public Health Laboratory has tested 11,978 individuals for COVID-19 as of April 26, and 1,432 tests returned positive results. MSDH also reported that men make up 59.1 percent of reported cases.

COVID-19 Information Mississippians Need Read breaking coverage of COVID-19 in Mississippi, plus safety tips, cancellations, more in the JFP's archive.

Long-term-care facilities such as nursing homes, which are considered high-risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health, have reported 679 cases so far throughout the state. This information replaces the previous data which specified facilities experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks statewide.

Hinds, Lauderdale and DeSoto counties still have the largest number of cases reported with 421, 266 and 304, respectively. Lauderdale, Leflore and Pearl River counties have seen the most deaths at 19, 15 and 14, respectively.

Issaquena County in west-central Mississippi remains the only one of 82 statewide that is not reporting official cases to date, likely due to its miniscule population: the least of any county in Mississippi.

Gov. Tate Reeves signed a “safer at home” order Friday that allows more non-essential businesses, including retail, to re-open for business.

Read the JFP’s coverage of COVID-19 at jacksonfreepress.com/covid19. Get more details on preventive measures here. Read about announced closings and delays in Mississippi here. Read MEMA’s advice for a COVID-19 preparedness kit here.

Email information about closings and other vital related logistical details to [email protected].

Email state reporter Nick Judin, who is covering COVID-19 in Mississippi, at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @nickjudin. Seyma Bayram is covering the outbreak inside the capital city and in the criminal-justice system. Email her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @seymabayram0.