April 13: COVID-19 Deaths in Mississippi Climb to 98 with 2,942 Official Cases

Cases of the novel coronavirus in Mississippi stand at 2,942 just after the Easter holiday. The Mississippi State Department of Health announced 161 new cases and two deaths as of 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, along with six deaths, bringing the statewide death count to 98.

The MSDH Public Health Laboratory has tested 9,412 individuals for COVID-19 as of April 12, and 1,020 tests returned positive results. MSDH has not updated total testing numbers from private labs since early last week.

A total of 58 long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, which are considered high-risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health, have reported outbreaks so far throughout the state.

Hinds, DeSoto and Lauderdale County have reported the largest number of cases with 259, 178 and 150, respectively. Lauderdale and Pearl River County have seen the most deaths at eight each. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed an executive order for Lauderdale residents to shelter in place on March 31, three days before a statewide shelter-in-place order went into effect on Friday, April 3.

African Americans currently make up 55% of reported cases and 67 percent of reported deaths, even though they comprise 38% of the population. The most heavily affected age group for reported cases remains people aged 40 to 69, while 50 to 59-year-olds account for the largest number of deaths by specific age group.

Issaquena County in west-central Mississippi remains the only one of 82 statewide that is not reporting official cases to date.

